Hudson Card Named Starter for Longhorns vs. Texas Tech

Heading into their Big 12 opener against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Texas Longhorns had some significant questions surrounding their quarterback situation.

And on Saturday afternoon just hours before kickoff, those questions were answered, with Steve Sarkisian naming Hudson Card the starting quarterback.

Card will be making his second consecutive start for the Longhorns after guiding the team to a 41-20 win over the UTSA Roadrunners in Week 3, despite suffering from a significant high ankle sprain.

In that game, Card completed 15 of 23 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown. Card was also solid against the Crimson Tide, completing 14 of 22 passes for 158 yards and leading the Longhorns to a go-ahead field goal with less than two minutes to go.

Card will start yet again in place of Quinn Ewers, who will miss his second consecutive game with a sternoclavicular sprain in his non-throwing shoulder.

Ewers was of course injured in the first quarter in the Longhorns' near-upset against the Alabama Crimson Tide and is expected to be out until at least next weekend when Texas takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Ewers did travel with the team and has made significant progress in his recovery and appears to be ahead of schedule.

The Longhorns and Red Raiders kick off at 2:30 pm.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.