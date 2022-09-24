The Texas Longhorns are kicking off Big 12 conference play on Saturday, hitting the road to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Both teams enter with a 2-1 record, with the Longhorns' loss coming to the Alabama Crimson Tide in a near upset and the Red Raiders' loss coming against the NC State Wolfpack.

There were questions as to who would start for the Longhorns at quarterback in this one, especially with the news that Quinn Ewers would travel and suit up following his injury against Alabama. Those questions were put to rest, though, when coach Steve Sarkisian announced that Hudson Card would start for a second straight game.

While anything can happen in a rivalry game, recent history does favor the Longhorns in this matchup. The Longhorns have won four straight games against the Red Raiders and six straight games in Lubbock.

Sarkisian and the Longhorns will look for a repeat performance of the 70-35 drubbing they put on the Longhorns last year, in what could be Texas' final game in Lubbock.

Stay tuned here as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Longhorns take on the Red Raiders from Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: Longhorns 10, Red Raiders 7

Texas Tech won the toss and defers to the second half, Texas will start the game on offense.

The Longhorns will start their drive at their own 38.

TOUCHDOWN LONGHORNS: Card finds Keilan Robinson out of the backfield for a 35-yard touchdown strike. Auburn's extra point attempt gives Texas a 7-0 lead with 13:36 left in the first quarter. The drive went 62 yards on 3 plays, taking 1:24 off the clock.

The Red Raiders will start their drive at their own 25.

On 4th and 6 Smith finds Martinez for a gain of 7 to convert the first down, keeping the drive alive.

TOUCHDOWN RED RAIDERS: Smith keeps it himself on 4th and goal and plunges into the end zone. Wolff's extra point attempt is good to tie the game at 7-7 with 5:41 left in the first quarter. The drive went 76 yards on 17 plays, taking 7:55 off the clock.

The Longhorns will start their drive at their own 35 following the Red Raider kick going out of bounds.

Bijan Robinson cuts back against the grain for a gain of 15 yards which moves the ball into Red Raider territory.

Card finds Whittington and Worthy for gains of 14 and 5 to move the ball into the red zone.

FIELD GOAL LONGHORNS: Auburn's 40-yard field goal gives Texas a 10-7 lead with 1:52 left in the first quarter. The drive went 43 yards on 10 plays, taking 3:49 off the clock.

The Red Raiders will start their drive at their own 17.

Thompson rushes for a gain of one yard which brings an end to the first quarter in this one.

SECOND QUARTER: Longhorns 10, Red Raiders 7

