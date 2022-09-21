Steve Sarkisian Reveals 'Big Factor' for Longhorns' Success in Recent Weeks

The Texas Longhorns sit at 2-1 as they hit the road for the start of Big 12 play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock on Saturday.

And while some fans in Austin might feel like this record should be 3-0 if not for a close 20-19 loss to the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Sept. 10, the Longhorns still have plenty to be proud of at this point in the season.

Aside from an interception thrown by Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers on the third play of the season against Louisiana-Monroe, Texas would be perfect in the turnover department headed into Big 12 play, something Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian made sure to point out on Monday.

"I'd be remiss if I didn't say something either about the last two games," Sarkisian said. "No turnovers. I think our ability to protect the football, not put our defense in any short-field situations, forcing our opponents to drive the length of the field. Our ability to take care of the football has been another big factor in the way we're playing right now, so that's been a definite positive as well."

In return, Texas has gotten two takeaways of its own, both of which happened to be pick-sixes by defensive backs D'Shawn Jamison and Jahdae Barron.

Last season, former Texas quarterback and current Nebraska Cornhuskers signal-caller threw nine interceptions, the third-most in the Big 12. Turnovers and lack of mental toughness played a huge factor in an eventual 5-7 record.

But per Sarkisian, that all seems to be changing headed into Saturday's game at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Longhorns and Red Raiders kick off at 2 p.m. C.T.

