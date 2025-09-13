Longhorns Get Disappointing Injury News on Two-Sport Freshman Star Jonah Williams
The Texas Longhorns did not get off to the start they were looking for to start the season, dropping the opening game to the Ohio State Buckeyes, and a slow start against the San Jose State Spartans in their home opener.
Now, battling injuries to players, news has broken that they could be without two-sport sensation Jonah Williams for the UTEP matchup, potentially even longer.
On Sept. 12, Orangebloods' Anwar Richardson reported that the Longhorns' safety is dealing with a hamstring injury and will miss a considerable amount of time.
Not Rushing Back
The Longhorns' defensive side of the ball and depth have long been noted as their team's strength, and adding Williams to the safety group would only further enhance that. After enrolling early and joining the baseball team, Longhorn fans quickly realized how electric the multi-sport athlete will be in the Forty Acres.
Unfortunately for Williams, his debut on the football field does not look to be coming anytime soon, as he is reportedly dealing with a hamstring injury. Although reports indicated he could return last week, the lingering issue kept him sidelined against the Spartans, and now it could look like even longer.
"Based on my conversations this week, I would be surprised if we saw Texas freshman safety Jonah Williams anytime soon. Anwar Richardson says. He is still recovering, and Sarkisian is not going to rush him back until he is ready to fully participate."
Nothing indicates that this is a long-term injury. Steve Sarkisian has always allowed his players to take the time they needed to get fully healthy, something he has been known to do during his tenure in Austin. While he wasn't expected to be a starter, getting reps in during the early non-conference portion of the season would have been key for his development.
“At this juncture of the season, I’m just not in a rush to push guys back out there if they’re not close to 100 percent. I just know how long this thing goes, and I know what it looks like in October and November and December and hopefully January. Is the juice worth the squeeze?”
Williams quickly became a fan favorite this past spring on the diamond. Starting in 15 games for the Longhorns, he hit .327 with eight runs and 10 RBIs. He was an added spark, often larger than life with his emotions and reactions on the field, showing his personality and high-octane energy.
While he would have been a depth chart piece, not expected to start during the football season, with his talent and maturity level, who knows if that would have held. But for now, it seems Longhorn fans will have to wait until at least SEC play to see Williams on the field.
The Longhorns will host UTEP Sept. 13 at 3:15 p.m. CT