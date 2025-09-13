Texas Baseball Continuing to Stockpile Talent, Lands Talented 2027 Recruit
Ladies and gentleman, Jim Schlossnagle and his staff are not taking any days off this offseason. After landing an elite group of portal additions and a loaded 2025 recruiting class, they have continued to bolster their 2026 and 2027 classes. And on Thursday, that trend continued.
Becoming the latest commit to announce his commitment to the Texas Longhorns, left-handed pitcher Luke Armijo took to social media to declare his decision. Armijo, from La Mirada HS in La Mirada, Calif., is now the seventh member of the 2027 class. He joins an already talented group featuring names such as Luke Gladchuk and Selvin Garrett.
Most notably about the addition of Armijo is the fact that he now becomes the first left-handed pitcher in the 2027 class for Texas. To make matters even better for the talented southpaw, should he make his way to campus then he would gain the opportunity to work with pitching coach Max Weiner if he is still in Austin.
Another talented recruit adds their name to a growing 2027 class for the Longhorns
One look at the stuff that Armijo already has to offer and it shouldn't be a surprise that Weiner is equally as excited for the opportunity to coach up the youngster. Starting with a strong fastball, it has topped out at 87 mph while he has also shown an ability to command it well.
Then he works off his heater with a pair of impressive offspeed pitches. Both his changeup and slider can generate plenty of swings-and-misses, leaving hitters stifled as they fail to make solid contact with what he has to offer.
Of course, projecting what Armijo will look like in two years now is a nearly impossible task. There's no telling how his pitches will develop or if he'll even make his way to campus at all. That being said, securing his commitment is still an overall win for Schlossnagle and the Longhorns.
This shows that the Texas staff knows what it takes to build a perennial contender not only for SEC championships, but getting back to the College World Series again. So far they've shown they can do just that, with both the 2025 and 2026 classes ranked as the No. 2 class in the nation per Perfect Game, respectively.
As it currently stands, the 2027 class holds the same spot behind a fellow SEC member in the Tennessee Volunteers. Look for Schlossnagle and his staff to continue being aggressive on the recruiting trail, aiming to build elite rosters year in and year out in Austin.