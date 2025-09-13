Texas Longhorns vs. UTEP Miners: How to Watch and Betting Odds
The Texas Longhorns' September schedule really feels like a glorified warmup, a respot between the season opener against Ohio State back on Aug. 30 and the start of SEC play in October.
That warmup continues on Saturday as the Longhorns welcome the UTEP Miners to Darrell K Royal for a Lone Star State showdown. These two teams have played fairly regularly over the past 15 years or so, and with matchups scheduled every other year until 2031, they're going to get very familiar with each other soon.
On paper, this game looks like a total mismatch. The Longhorns have one of the most talented rosters in the country, even if they've yet to show their potential, and have been to the College Football Playoff semifinals in each of the past two years. On the other hand, the Miners have had just one winning season in the past decade.
Obviously, the Longhorns can't completely overlook their opponent, but as long as they do their job, they should be in the clear.
That said, this game is a valuable opportunity to get right before the competition really heats up. The Longhorns may have defeated San Jose State 38-7 last week, but they showed some weaknesses in that game.
First and foremost, there were the penalties. The Longhorns took 12 penalties for 115 yards last week, which is just unacceptable and will cost them if they don't clean things up soon.
Second, it's clear that the Longhorns' running game is still struggling to really get going. They rushed for 155 yards on a respectable 4.8 yards per carry last week, but C.J. Baxter, their leading rusher, had just 64 yards on the day. Getting Quintrevion Wisner would help greatly in this department, but he is unlikely to play on Saturday.
Steve Sarkisian has probably identified a million little things for his team to work on, and Saturday's game will be an indication of their progress. So, here's how fans can tune in to the action.
How to Watch No. 7 Texas vs. UTEP
- Game Day: Saturday, Sept. 30, 2025
- Game Time: 3:15 p.m. CT
- Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas)
- TV: SEC Network
- Radio: Longhorn Radio Network
Full Updated Texas vs. UTEP Betting Odds Via DraftKings
- Spread: Texas -40.5 (-112), UTEP +40.5 (-108)
- Over/Under: 51.5 (O -115, U -105)