Skip to main content

Texas vs. Iowa State Week 7 Kickoff Time Announced

The Longhorns and Cyclones will face off in the early kickoff slot on Oct. 15.

On Monday, the Big 12 officially announced the kickoff time for the Texas Longhorns' matchup against the Iowa State Cyclones on Oct. 15. The two teams will kickoff at 11 a.m. central on either ABC or ESPN2, which will be decided after the games on Oct. 8.

This will be the Longhorns' second straight 11 a.m. kickoff, as they will play Oklahoma at 11 a.m. the week prior. However, while the Longhorns certainly won't look past Oklahoma and ahead to the Cyclones the week after, they can't afford to overlook Iowa State either. 

Texas leads the all-time series with a record of 14-5. However, the Cyclones have won three in a row dating back to 2019, including a 30-7 beatdown last season in Steve Sarkisian's first year. 

The two teams will be drastically different this season, especially at the quarterback position. The Cyclones' long-standing quarterback, Brock Purdy, is in the NFL while the Longhorns will likely be starting Quinn Ewers, should he return to play by their game. 

Iowa State may enter this game against Texas with an 0-3 record in Big 12 play, but it will still provide a solid test for Sarkisian's Longhorns to see just how far they've come in his second year. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) walks off the field after getting hit while throwing a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Play
Football

Steve Sarkisian Updates Longhorns QB Situation Ahead of Red River Showdown vs. Oklahoma

Texas hopes to finally be healthy at the quarterback position for the first time in a month.

By Matt Galatzan
dshawn jamison ryan watts
Play
Football

Longhorns vs. West Virginia Notebook: Xavier Worthy Dazzles, Defense Shows Growth

The Texas Longhorns dominated the West Virginia Mountaineers through three quarters, allowing them to cruise to a victory.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19161029
Play
Football

Longhorns Stifling Defense vs. West Virginia Offers Hope for Big 12 Play

The Longhorn defense contained a dynamic Mountaineer offense and looks to carry that forward in Big 12 play.

By Connor Zimmerlee

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (2)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa State Cyclones

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) walks off the field after getting hit while throwing a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Football

Steve Sarkisian Updates Longhorns QB Situation Ahead of Red River Showdown vs. Oklahoma

Texas hopes to finally be healthy at the quarterback position for the first time in a month.

By Matt Galatzan
dshawn jamison ryan watts
Football

Longhorns vs. West Virginia Notebook: Xavier Worthy Dazzles, Defense Shows Growth

The Texas Longhorns dominated the West Virginia Mountaineers through three quarters, allowing them to cruise to a victory.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19161029
Football

Longhorns Stifling Defense vs. West Virginia Offers Hope for Big 12 Play

The Longhorn defense contained a dynamic Mountaineer offense and looks to carry that forward in Big 12 play.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19159398
Football

Texas QB Hudson Card Delivers One More Time In Win Over West Virginia

If Saturday marked Hudson Card's final start, he delivered for his hometown of Austin.

By Cole Thompson
GettyImages-1429473602
Football

Longhorns QB Hudson Card Impresses in Career Night Against West Virginia

Longhorns backup quarterback Hudson Card is proving to be more than his title implies

By Matt Galatzan
xavier worthy 2
Football

Longhorns Dominate Mountaineers in Decisive Win

The Longhorns bounced back from their upset loss in a big way against the West Virginia Mountaineers

By Matt Galatzan
xavier worthy 32
Football

WATCH: Longhorns WR Xavier Worthy Catches Impossible Ricochet TD

Texas Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy is putting on a show against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

By Zach Dimmitt
hudson card
Football

Longhorns Lead West Virginia Big After First Half

The Longhorns are hitting on all cylinders against the Mountaineers

By Matt Galatzan