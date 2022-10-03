Texas vs. Iowa State Week 7 Kickoff Time Announced

On Monday, the Big 12 officially announced the kickoff time for the Texas Longhorns' matchup against the Iowa State Cyclones on Oct. 15. The two teams will kickoff at 11 a.m. central on either ABC or ESPN2, which will be decided after the games on Oct. 8.

This will be the Longhorns' second straight 11 a.m. kickoff, as they will play Oklahoma at 11 a.m. the week prior. However, while the Longhorns certainly won't look past Oklahoma and ahead to the Cyclones the week after, they can't afford to overlook Iowa State either.

Texas leads the all-time series with a record of 14-5. However, the Cyclones have won three in a row dating back to 2019, including a 30-7 beatdown last season in Steve Sarkisian's first year.

The two teams will be drastically different this season, especially at the quarterback position. The Cyclones' long-standing quarterback, Brock Purdy, is in the NFL while the Longhorns will likely be starting Quinn Ewers, should he return to play by their game.

Iowa State may enter this game against Texas with an 0-3 record in Big 12 play, but it will still provide a solid test for Sarkisian's Longhorns to see just how far they've come in his second year.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

