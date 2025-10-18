Longhorns Issued Grim Warning Before Facing Kentucky
The Texas Longhorns had their best win of the season last weekend after taking down their rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners, in the Red River Rivalry. A win that planted them back in the picture as one of the most dangerous teams in the country still.
Now, though, they remain on the road, this time traveling north to take on a struggling Kentucky Wildcats. With their offense seemingly putting things together on the season, and the defense reigniting after their performance in the swamp, it should be an easy victory for the Longhorns.
Josh Pate, one of college football's top analysts, issues a grim warning to the Longhorns, though, saying that this could be a trap game for them if they don't focus on the task at hand in Lexington.
Mental Focus
The Longhorns experienced early-season struggles, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, leaving Steve Sarkisian and his coaching staff searching for answers on how to get back on track. While it looked like they may have found a way to put things together against the Sooners, only time will tell if that will be a consistent showing from Arch Manning and his teammates.
"It's a low margin for error game," Pate said on the newest episode of the Josh Pate's College Football Show. "Yes, you are Texas, but you haven't necessarily played like it offensively. Now Arch Manning is scaling up, which is a good thing, and this is the number 87 [ranked] run defense; you should be able to have success here, just don't be stupid."
As double-digit favorites, the Longhorns have a clear path to victory, especially going against a weaker defense in the Wildcats than they faced in the Sooners. Still, with an injury to starting center Cole Hutson, it could be a bigger adjustment than it initially appears.
Pate gave a vote of confidence in the defense, though, stating that the Wildcats should not be able to move the ball on them this weekend. For the Longhorns, if they continue to play like they did in the Cotton Bowl, that statement should hold as well, playing suffocating defense and forcing three interceptions in the contest off the returning John Mateer.
Finding a way to establish the run game, and Manning playing an efficient role under center, will be the key in their offense finding a rhythm again, and them avoiding being upset on the road, for the second time this season.
The Longhorns travel to Lexington to take on the Wildcats on Oct. 18 at 6:00 p.m. CT