Sarkisian Eases Concerns After Longhorns Suffer Key Injury On Offense
The Texas Longhorns finally had their "arrival" game in the 2025 season after dominating the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry, showing that they still have life and can turn their season around.
After being hit with an injury on the initial SEC availability report, which listed starting center Cole Hutson as out and confirmed by head coach Steve Sarkisian, he gave a vote of confidence in the replacement, Connor Robertson.
The Longhorns will look to start a winning streak and change the narrative of their season, but will have to replace the middle of their offensive line, a group that had its best game of the season at the Cotton Bowl this past weekend.
Connor In The Middle
Robertson is no stranger to playing time, and as a Junior in the program, is familiar with the scheme and the offense, having the time under his belt to know it inside and out. The Westlake native even started a game at center this season against Sam Houston State, which is why Sarkisian gave a vote of confidence for the Longhorns' new center against the Wildcats.
"When you talk about continuity, it's not like we're throwing a new guy in there at center," Sarkisian said to the media on his weekly Zoom call. "This guy's been in the program; he's been in the system. He knows all the calls, so we're very comfortable with him that way."
For Robertson, it's another chance to show the coaching staff what he can do given the opportunity. With a start already under his belt, and over 20 appearances during his time on the Forty Acres, including during the College Football Playoffs against the Clemson Tigers last year. More importantly, though, he already has one of the most essential requirements to being a center: a connection with his quarterback, Arch Manning.
"I think one thing that Connor has is he's got a really good rapport with [Arch] Manning, they're very close", Sarkisian told the media. "I think there's some connectivity there, which is important with the quarterback and the center, he's been in the system, you know. So there's not a look or a call that he can't make to get everybody on the same page."
With an unfortunate break for the Longhorns, in a position group that was finding its rhythm on the season, they will turn to a familiar face in the program to hold down the position while Hutson is out with the injury. After buying his time, Robertson will have the opportunity to showcase his abilities.
The Longhorns will travel to Lexington to take on the Wildcats on Oct. 18 at 6:00 p.m. CT