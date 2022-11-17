Kansas Jayhawks Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas

In Steve Sarkisian's second season at the helm of the Texas Longhorns there have been definite signs of improvement, but still progress to be made.

With two regular-season games left before the conference championship and bowl season, they can finish strong and with a respectable 8-4 record. However, the first step in doing so will be beating the Kansas Jayhawks this Saturday.

Of course, the Longhorns know this is easier said than done, especially after the Jayhawks handed them a 57-67 overtime loss at home last season.

Offense was far from the issue for the Longhorns in the loss last season as they put up 56 points on 574 yards of total offense. One year later and defense is still not a strong suit for Kansas with the defense allowing 30.4 points a game on 443.7 yards of total offense.

This week here at LonghornsCountry.com, we will be providing an in-depth look this week at the Jayhawks ahead of Texas' matchup with them on Saturday. Yesterday we looked at key offensive playmakers while today we fill focus on three defensive playmakers that could help shutdown the Longhorns offense.

Linebacker Rich Miller

The Jayhawks' second leading tackler is linebacker Rich Miller, who has recorded 75 total tackles so far. Of those 75 tackles, 45 were solo tackles including one sack. Miller has also recorded an interception as he's flashed an ability to drop into coverage as well as coming downhill to attack the run.

Safety Kenny Logan Jr.

Not to be outdone on tackles, Kenny Logan Jr. is leads the Jayhawks at 80 total tackles, with an impressive 51 solo tackles. However, Logan has a force in the turnover department also , having recorded two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. As well, he has two pass deflections.

Cornerback Cobee Bryant

While Cobee Bryant may not have as many tackles as Logan or Miller, only having recorded 31 total tackles so far, he has made an impact on the Kansas defense through his ability to force turnovers. He leads the Jayhawks with three interceptions and has recorded their only interception return for a touchdown, making him a dangerous defender for Ewers and the Longhorns offense.

