Skip to main content

Kansas Jayhawks Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas

Three Jayhawks defenders that could make life difficult for Ewers and the Longhorns defense on Saturday.

In Steve Sarkisian's second season at the helm of the Texas Longhorns there have been definite signs of improvement, but still progress to be made. 

With two regular-season games left before the conference championship and bowl season, they can finish strong and with a respectable 8-4 record. However, the first step in doing so will be beating the Kansas Jayhawks this Saturday. 

Of course, the Longhorns know this is easier said than done, especially after the Jayhawks handed them a 57-67 overtime loss at home last season. 

Offense was far from the issue for the Longhorns in the loss last season as they put up 56 points on 574 yards of total offense. One year later and defense is still not a strong suit for Kansas with the defense allowing 30.4 points a game on 443.7 yards of total offense. 

This week here at LonghornsCountry.com, we will be providing an in-depth look this week at the Jayhawks ahead of Texas' matchup with them on Saturday. Yesterday we looked at key offensive playmakers while today we fill focus on three defensive playmakers that could help shutdown the Longhorns offense.

Linebacker Rich Miller

The Jayhawks' second leading tackler is linebacker Rich Miller, who has recorded 75 total tackles so far. Of those 75 tackles, 45 were solo tackles including one sack. Miller has also recorded an interception as he's flashed an ability to drop into coverage as well as coming downhill to attack the run.

Safety Kenny Logan Jr.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

tyrese hunter 422
Play
Men's Basketball

'One of Those Nights': Longhorns' Tyrese Hunter Lights Up Gonzaga in Blowout Win

The No. 11 Texas Longhorns used a blistering effort from Tyrese Hunter to roll past the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs Wednesday night.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19447523(1)
Play
Men's Basketball

No. 11 Longhorns Upset No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin

Chris Beard and the Longhorns got a major signature win on Wednesday night, taking down the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Moody Center

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_17179083
Play
Men's Basketball

No. 11 Longhorns vs. No. 2 Gonzaga: Live In-Game Updates

The No. 11 Texas Longhorns take on the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs in an early-season non-conference battle.

By Zach Dimmitt

Not to be outdone on tackles, Kenny Logan Jr. is leads the Jayhawks at 80 total tackles, with an impressive 51 solo tackles. However, Logan has a force in the turnover department also , having recorded two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. As well, he has two pass deflections.

Cornerback Cobee Bryant

While Cobee Bryant may not have as many tackles as Logan or Miller, only having recorded 31 total tackles so far, he has made an impact on the Kansas defense through his ability to force turnovers. He leads the Jayhawks with three interceptions and has recorded their only interception return for a touchdown, making him a dangerous defender for Ewers and the Longhorns offense. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

tyrese hunter 422
Men's Basketball

'One of Those Nights': Longhorns' Tyrese Hunter Lights Up Gonzaga in Blowout Win

The No. 11 Texas Longhorns used a blistering effort from Tyrese Hunter to roll past the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs Wednesday night.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19447523(1)
Men's Basketball

No. 11 Longhorns Upset No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin

Chris Beard and the Longhorns got a major signature win on Wednesday night, taking down the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Moody Center

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_17179083
Men's Basketball

No. 11 Longhorns vs. No. 2 Gonzaga: Live In-Game Updates

The No. 11 Texas Longhorns take on the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs in an early-season non-conference battle.

By Zach Dimmitt
chris beard dylan disu 444
Men's Basketball

How to Watch, Preview: Longhorns vs. Gonzaga

The Longhorns welcome No. 2 ranked Gonzaga to Austin for an early marquee matchup. Here is how to watch and listen.

By Adam Glick
Quinn Ewers
Football

Despite TCU Loss, Kansas Still 'A Very Meaningful Game' For Texas Says Steve Sarkisian

With only two games left in the regular season, Steve Sarkisian emphasized that Texas has plenty to play for still.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_17158462
Football

Longhorns Seeking Revenge vs. Kansas? Steve Sarkisian Sees It Differently

The Texas Longhorns and Kansas Jayhawks clash on Saturday, almost exactly a year since their thrilling overtime finish.

By Zach Dimmitt
Jason Bean
Football

Kansas Jayhawks Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas

Three offensive playmakers for the Jayhawks that could give the Texas defense trouble.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19422690
Football

Longhorns Fall in Big 12 Power Rankings

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 11 of the college football season.

By Matthew Postins