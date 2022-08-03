Skip to main content

Kansas State Defensive Players to Watch vs. Longhorns in Week 10

The Wildcats have veteran talent in all three phases of their defense.

The Texas Longhorns go on the road after their bye week to face the Kansas State Wildcats in Week 10. The Longhorns lead the series all-time 12-10 and have won the last five matchups.

The Longhorns snapped their six-game losing streak in 2021 in a 22-17 knife fight against the Wildcats, which saw Texas running back Roschon Johnson rush for 179 yards.

Chris Klieman is 20-16 as the head coach of the Wildcats. He led the Wildcats to an 8-5 record in 2021 and capped it off with a 42-20 victory over LSU in the Texas bowl.

The Wildcats enter 2022 as arguably the most underrated team in the Big 12. They had the most preseason All-Big 12 team selections (6) but were picked to finish fifth in the conference by the Big 12 media.

Be sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Wildcats throughout the week. We’ve already done a general preview of the Wildcats and offensive players to watch. Now let’s take a look at Kansas State defensive players the Longhorns should watch out for.

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Anudike-Uzomah is the leader for the Wildcats upfront. He enters the 2022 season as one of the top defensive linemen in the nation. He recorded a whopping 52 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and 6 forced fumbles a season ago. He had a school record-tying four sacks alone in their 31-12 victory over TCU.

Anudike-Uzomah earned a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021 and a third-team All-American nod by Phil Steele. He provides the Wildcats with a consistent pass rush. The Texas offensive tackles will have trouble containing him in Week 10.

LB Daniel Green

Green can do it all for the Wildcats on defense. He can tackle anyone in open space. He can also get behind the line of scrimmage in blitz packages. In 2021, he led the team in tackles (89) and tackles for loss (16.0). He enters 2022 on the preseason All-Big 12 team.

Linebacker should be a strength for the Wildcats in 2022. That is in large part thanks to the return of Green. If Green has another statement season, he could hear his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft.

CB Julius Brents

The secondary remains a question mark for the Wildcats as they enter fall camp. Brents sheds some light on an otherwise inexperienced group. Brent recorded 51 tackles, two pass breakups, and an interception en route to a Big 12 honorable mention. The former Iowa Hawkeye enters 2022 on the Jim Thorpe Watch List. He is also on the preseason All-Big 12 team. 

