Steve Sarkisian: Longhorns Have Confidence 'To Go Play With Anybody' After Kansas State Win

Steve Sarkisian discussed the Kansas State win and how the team bounced back after the Oklahoma State loss.

When the Texas Longhorns lost to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the road in what many considered a very winnable game, the questions continued to swirl around both second-year coach Steve Sarkisian and the program itself. 

Why couldn't they win a road game and why did they continue to blow a lead in the second half? Well, after their 34-27 win against Kansas State on Saturday, those answers can be put on pause for now. 

No, one road win does not alleviate all their road struggles, nor does it excuse the offense only scoring three points in the second half. However, it does show a confidence that they didn't have last season, which Sarkisian noted was still evident following the loss to Oklahoma State.

“The thing I’m seeing is confidence. We’ve been preaching confidence," Sarkisian said. "We’ve got to be confident in our ability. We’ve got good players. We’ve got good schemes. We’ve got good coaches. Let’s be confident in what we’re doing and having belief."

"I think our team has a lot of confidence in their ability to go play with anybody. That’s a really good football team we beat on the road, so to come out on top and in the fashion that we did, hopefully, we gain more confidence from this one moving forward.”

Now, the Longhorns turn their attention to a home game against an undefeated TCU, knowing that if they win out they will play for a Big 12 championship. There is no stat to quantify confidence, but this Longhorns team seems to have plenty. 

If they can translate that confidence into their performances for the rest of the season, then they may very well run the table to finish. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

