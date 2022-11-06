Longhorns vs. Kansas State Notebook: Bijan Robinson & Jaylan Ford Shine, Texas Finally Snags Road Win

The No. 24 Texas Longhorns have been haunted by road games and holding big leads this season.

They were faced with both Saturday night against the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats, as an explosive offensive performance powered the Horns to a 31-10 lead heading into halftime in Manhattan.

But despite getting outscored 17-3 in the second half, Texas' defense did enough in the closing stages to give the Horns a 34-27 win, the team's first road victory since Oct. 2021.

Let's take a look at a few takeaways from a game that featured a handful of exciting moments.

Bijan Robinson tames the Cats

Bijan Robinson did nearly all of his damage in the first half, as the offense stalled significantly in the final two quarters. And yet, he still managed to finish 30 carries for 209 yards and a touchdown along with two catches for 34 yards.

It was Robinson's second-career 200-yard rushing game and his seventh straight game of 100 rushing yards or more. His 36-yard touchdown got the scoring started in the first quarter as Robinson broke through a handful of arm tackles before powering in for six points.

But it was the 68-yard run he had late in the second quarter -- the third-longest of his career -- where Robinson found a vast majority of his production.

Robinson and the entire Texas offense were bottled up in the second half, but the Longhorns wouldn't have managed a 21-point lead at halftime had it not been for their star running back.



Jaylan Ford continues monster season

Ford has arguably been Texas' best defensive player this season. His all-out effort and timely play-making vaulted this notion to new heights on Saturday.

Ford led all players with 10 total tackles on Saturday, but that was hardly his biggest contribution. He had a crucial interception of Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez at the end of the second quarter that gave Texas possession right before halftime. The Longhorns capitalized with a touchdown a few plays later to take a 31-10 lead.

Ford then had an impressive forced fumble late in the third quarter after Wildcats receiver Malik Knowles picked up 25 yards. The Longhorns were unable to fall on the fumble, but it was an impressive punch out nonetheless.

But Ford still managed to find himself in the right place at the right time to seal the win. In the game's closing seconds, Keondre Coburn forced a rolling fumble by Martinez, as the ball rolled harmlessly toward Ford. He fell on it, giving Texas a much-needed road win.

Texas defense wavered, but say strong when it mattered

Holding the Wildcats to 10 points in the first half was a major win for Texas, but Kansas State began to catch a groove in the final two quarters as the Longhorns were on their heels.

Martinez found receiver Kade Warner for a wide-open 25-yard score late in the third to bring the Wildcats with one score. Another second-half collapse seemed inevitable for the Horns.

And even as Kansas State aimed for a game-tying touchdown on the final drive of the game, the Longhorns continued to give up some crucial conversions through the air. But it was the relentless pass-rush pressure the Horns got on Martinez that made all the difference in a game-sealing fumble recovery by Ford.

