Longhorns' Key Offensive Piece Leaves Against Mississippi State With Injury
4:45 PM UPDATE: Campbell has returned to action after missing a few series
The Texas Longhorns are off to one of their best starts of the season on offense, scoring on their first possession of the game, something head coach Steve Sarkisian has been looking for early on in games.
However, it wasn't all good news as starting right guard DJ Campbell would exit the game with an injury after being rolled up on. Walking off the field on his own power, the leg injury doesn't seem severe, but it will be worth monitoring as he gets it checked out.
Guard Connor Stroh has replaced him at the guard position and will look to help the Longhorns maintain their rhythm on offense, which they established early.
Another Injury
For the Longhorns, their offensive line has been one of their weakest spots this season, often unable to establish a clean pocket for quarterback Arch Manning, and struggles to move the line of scrimmage to help the offense establish a running game.
This is the second injury for the big guys up front as they are without starting center Cole Hutson for the second straight game. Campbell, who is viewed as arguably the best offensive lineman for the Longhorns this season, has been provided a steady presence along the right side of that group.
The Longhorns are looking for their third straight win after the overtime thriller against the Kentucky Wildcats. They are looking to claw their way back into the college football playoffs conversation after dropping two games during the first half of the season.
With running back CJ Back and Quintrevion Wisner looking healthy, the Longhorns were looking to emphasize their rushing attack, knowing it would help open up the passing game for Manning to be able to take the deep attempts he thrives under in the offense.,
With Campbell now injured, they will continue their search for continuity, as they have been seeking a group of five linemen who will give them the best chance to win every game, after struggling so far this season. They found success in the first quarter, gaining 101 yards, after it took them two quarters to achieve 63 in last week's win over the Wildcats.
The Longhorns are currently locked in a tied game against the Wildcats, but have scored two touchdowns, offering confidence that the offense is finding something that works for them against the Bulldogs, especially in the passing game, where 82 of their 101 yards came from.