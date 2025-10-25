Texas Longhorns vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs Live Game Updates
After a win against the Kentucky Wildcats last week that seemed more like an escape than a victory, the Texas Longhorns look to achieve a more decisive triumph this week in Starkville, Mississippi, against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs are the fourth lowest ranked team in the SEC, and they have come up short in every conference game so far. That being said, their home field advantage is one that can't be overlooked.
Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning and his offensive line will need to show up in a more dominant fashion to secure a win this afternoon, both to help Texas build more momentum and to keep media criticism at bay.
Running back CJ Baxter is expected to return from his hamstring injury for the matchup, which could help the Longhorns establish a stronger game on the ground. After accumulating only 16 points throughout four quarters and overtime against the Wildcats, his comeback could make a big difference.
Just as these past few games have been for Texas, a win is crucial if they want the door to a potential College Football Playoff selection to remain cracked open.
Follow below for live updates once the game gets underway: