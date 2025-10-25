Some Still Believe The Texas Longhorns Are National Title Contenders
On his FOX Sports Show, college football analyst Joel Klatt collaborated with Chris "Bear" Fallica on a "College Football National Champion Draft," selecting six teams each that they think have the highest chance to be crowned in the College Football Playoff later this season.
The Texas Longhorns, currently 5-2 with losses to Ohio State and Florida, were the "Mr. Irrelevant" of Klatt and Fallica's draft. On the final pick, Klatt was deciding between Texas, Oklahoma and Michigan, ultimately settling on Texas.
Here was their overall combined order:
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Oregon
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Notre Dame
7. Texas A&M
8. Miami
9. Texas Tech
10. Ole Miss
11. Vanderbilt
12. Texas
What Klatt said about selecting Texas
Klatt starts out by saying the three teams he was deciding between have the odds stacked against them in terms of their playoff chances.
Michigan would have to beat Ohio State. Oklahoma has a "gauntlet" of a remaining schedule. And the Longhorns have to go on the road to Athens to face Georgia, not to mention that they're also hosting two current top-ten teams in Vanderbilt and Texas A&M.
To make his choice, Klatt simplified the decision for himself.
"I guess I'll just go back to basics myself, and I'll go defense," Klatt said. "If Arch (Manning) figures it out at all, at all, then Texas (is the best pick). They've got a great roster, a great defense."
Fallica agreed with Klatt's pick and comments, referencing Texas' No. 1 ranking to start the year and how they've "just kind of fallen apart" on offense.
Klatt's outlook for rest of Texas' year
Klatt is not high on Texas' chances in Athens, considering last year's results versus the Bulldogs, the offensive ineffectiveness thus far, and Georgia's recent track record at home.
Still, he thinks there's a situation where that game in Sanford Stadium is a "get-right" opportunity for Manning and company.
"I can't see a scenario where Texas doesn't figure it out at some point offensively," Klatt said. "Sark's too good an offensive coach."
When you look at the remaining schedule, however, Texas likely needs to win out to put itself in a CFP spot. Klatt believes that No. 15 Missouri and No. 7 Georgia Tech have better chances to make the playoffs down the stretch.
With the type of draft that Klatt and Fallica were doing, the goal is to pick a team that has a legitimate shot to win it. If they get into the CFP, the Longhorns will, of course, have a chance. But the uphill battle to get themselves into a position to go win a national championship is the bigger storyline as of right now.
Still seemingly controlling their own destiny, the Longhorns will go into Starkville tomorrow with the chance to gain some momentum ahead of their final stretch in Southeastern Conference play.