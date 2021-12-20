Texas Parts Ways With WR Coach Andre Coleman

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have seen substantial turnover with their roster over the last few weeks, but now, that turnover is beginning to reach the coaching staff.

According to multiple reports on Sunday night, the Longhorns relieved wide receivers coach Andre Coleman of his duties with the program, leaving a major gap in the staff.

According to one report, Coleman's lack of production on the recruiting trail could have been a major factor in the decision to let him go, with elite targets and former commitments such as Evan Stewart and Armani Winfield electing to take their talents to rival programs.

Coleman, who was one of the few remaining staff members from the previous regime under Tom Herman, spent two seasons with the Longhorns as the receivers coach, as well as an additional year as an analyst in 2019.

Coleman also spent time at Kansas State and Youngstown State coaching receivers.

The news comes just a handful of days after the Longhorns lost running back's coach Stan Drayton, who accepted the head coaching job at Temple on Wednesday.

It did not take Steve Sarkisian long to fill Drayton's position, however, with Tashard Choice accepting the job on Saturday afternoon.

The Longhorns will now look to fill the position left vacant by Coleman as quickly as possible, with just under two months remaining until February's national signing day.

