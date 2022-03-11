Skip to main content

Longhorns Pro Day Recap; Brenden Schooler Dazzles

Brenden Schooler dazzles in the 40-yard dash

The 2022 Texas Football Pro Day took place on Thursday with 15 former Longhorns hoping to make their mark to be selected in next month's 2022 NFL Draft.

Along with the 12 Longhorns from last season’s roster, Super Bowl champion safety Earl Thomas (free agent) and former defensive backs Donovan Duvernay and Chris Brown joined.

It was a particularly impressive showing for defensive back Brenden Schooler who dazzled in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.41.

The Dallas Morning News was equally impressed: “He was clocked at 4.38 and 4.42 by some scouts in the 40. Schooler worked on DB and WR drills today. Might be a late round/UDFA.”

FNiO-jNXwAwDbCE
FNiO-jLXwBAZRAX
sark.0

Derek Kerstetter & Denzel Okafor led the way in the bench press exercise (31 reps).

Kicker Cameron Dicker and defensive back Joshua Thompson have the highest probability of being selected for the draft in the group. The last year when no Longhorns were chosen for the draft was 2014.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17663301
Play
News

2022 Big 12 Women's Tournament Primer: Complete schedule, dates, TV times

Here's everything you need to know as the Big 12 Women's Tournament tips off in Kansas City

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
2 hours ago
DeYona Gaston
Play
News

Big 12 Women's Tournament Tracker: Baylor Wins Easily

Keep up with all of the action from the Big 12 Women's Basketball Tournament in Kansas City

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Arch Manning
Play
News

Arch in March? New Commitment Prediction For Texas QB Target Manning

One analyst recently submitted his prediction for Manning’s landing spot. The Longhorns are the pick.

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
4 hours ago
FNiO-iZWUAItWOW
b07e28d9-22fc-414c-9c43-26c465f9081f-AEM_2022_TX_Pro_Day-1
Sark

Here’s Thompson showing some bounce on Thursday:

The full roster of ex-Longhorns in the Pro Day:

Cade Brewer, Ben Davis, Cameron Dicker, Darion Dunn, Jacoby Jones, Derek Kerstetter, Justin Mader, Denzel Okafor, Brenden Schooler, Josh Thompson, Ray Thornton, Gabriel Watson, Donovan Duvernay, Earl Thomas, and Chris Brown.

The NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on April 28th.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_17663301
News

2022 Big 12 Women's Tournament Primer: Complete schedule, dates, TV times

Here's everything you need to know as the Big 12 Women's Tournament tips off in Kansas City

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
DeYona Gaston
News

Big 12 Women's Tournament Tracker: Baylor Wins Easily

Keep up with all of the action from the Big 12 Women's Basketball Tournament in Kansas City

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
Arch Manning
News

Arch in March? New Commitment Prediction For Texas QB Target Manning

One analyst recently submitted his prediction for Manning’s landing spot. The Longhorns are the pick.

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
joens WVU
News

Texas Guard Andrew Jones Earns 'Most Courageous Award'

Jones is one of two college basketball players to earn the honor

By Zach Dimmitt5 hours ago
Ivan Melendez 2
Baseball

Texas' vs South Carolina Postponed, Game 1 Moved

The Longhorns will face the Gamecocks over a three-game series this weekend

By Connor Zimmerlee5 hours ago
USATSI_17630917
News

2022 March Madness: Women’s Conference Tournament Automatic Bid Tracker

Check here often to see which NCAA women's teams win conference tournaments and punch their tickets to the NCAA Tournament

By Matthew Postins17 hours ago
allennn
News

Big 12 Men's Tournament Tracker: Texas Tech Rolls Past ISU

Keep up with all of the action from the Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament in Kansas City all the way to Saturday's final

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
USATSI_17795212
News

2022 Big 12 Men’s Tournament Primer: Complete schedule, dates, TV times

Keep up with the game times and results of the Big 12 Men's Tournament as they happen in Kansas City

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago