Longhorns Pro Day Recap; Brenden Schooler Dazzles

The 2022 Texas Football Pro Day took place on Thursday with 15 former Longhorns hoping to make their mark to be selected in next month's 2022 NFL Draft.

Along with the 12 Longhorns from last season’s roster, Super Bowl champion safety Earl Thomas (free agent) and former defensive backs Donovan Duvernay and Chris Brown joined.

It was a particularly impressive showing for defensive back Brenden Schooler who dazzled in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.41.

The Dallas Morning News was equally impressed: “He was clocked at 4.38 and 4.42 by some scouts in the 40. Schooler worked on DB and WR drills today. Might be a late round/UDFA.”

Derek Kerstetter & Denzel Okafor led the way in the bench press exercise (31 reps).

Kicker Cameron Dicker and defensive back Joshua Thompson have the highest probability of being selected for the draft in the group. The last year when no Longhorns were chosen for the draft was 2014.

USA Today Sports

Here’s Thompson showing some bounce on Thursday:

The full roster of ex-Longhorns in the Pro Day:

Cade Brewer, Ben Davis, Cameron Dicker, Darion Dunn, Jacoby Jones, Derek Kerstetter, Justin Mader, Denzel Okafor, Brenden Schooler, Josh Thompson, Ray Thornton, Gabriel Watson, Donovan Duvernay, Earl Thomas, and Chris Brown.

The NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on April 28th.

