Skip to main content

11 Wins for Texas? ESPN FPI Predictions

Taking a closer look at ESPN's FPI game predictions for the Longhorns in 2022.

Following a disappointing 5-7 season for the Texas Longhorns it isn't hard to see why fans are cautiously optimistic ahead of the 2022 season. While they did acquire talent via the transfer portal, namely quarterback Quinn Ewers and receiver Isaiah Neyor, the Longhorns still have question marks along the offensive line and on defense. 

However, despite a rough 5-7 season and aforementioned question marks, the ESPN Football Power Index is incredibly high on the Longhorns this season, as they only have the Longhorns as underdogs against the Alabama Crimson Tide. 

ESPN’s Football Power Index is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance throughout the season.

Let's take a look at how the Football Power Index thinks Texas will fare in the 2022 season through their predicted win percentages for each game. 

Sept. 3: Louisiana Monroe Warhawks - 98.9%

Sept. 10: Alabama Crimson Tide - 24.7%

Sept. 17: UTSA Roadrunners - 92.4%

Sept. 24: Texas Tech Red Raiders - 75.9%

Oct. 1: West Virginia Mountaineers - 88.5%

Oct. 8: Oklahoma Sooners - 55.4%

Oct. 15: Iowa State Cyclones - 79.4%

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16782935
Play
News

Conference Realignment: 2 Scenarios Where Big 12 is Involved

The Big 12 could soon be a major player in the conference chaos, but what would a potential realignment look like?

By Timm Hamm4 hours ago
4 hours ago
10442256
Play
Recruiting

Top In-State LB Brad Spence Sets Commitment Date

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff20 hours ago
20 hours ago
griffin III mack brown
Play
Football

How Mack Brown Tried To Lure Baylor's RG III To Longhorns After 2008 Matchup

Griffin III details the story of how Mack Brown tried to convince him to transfer to Texas

By Zach DimmittJul 10, 2022
Jul 10, 2022

Oct. 22: Oklahoma State Cowboys - 53.1%

Nov. 5: Kansas State Wildcats - 74.4%

Nov. 12: TCU Horned Frogs - 83.4% 

Nov. 19: Kansas Jayhawks - 93.6%

Nov. 25: Baylor Bears - 73.4%

If the games were to follow the predicted win percentages, then the Longhorns would see themselves go 11-1 and have a golden opportunity to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history. 

Unfortunately for Longhorn fans, the likelihood of them going 11-1 not as high as the Football Power Index believes it to be. While there should be definite progress in year two under Steve Sarkisian, a much more likely result is somewhere in the 8-4 or 9-3 range, both of which Longhorn fans should be content with. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_16782935
News

Conference Realignment: 2 Scenarios Where Big 12 is Involved

The Big 12 could soon be a major player in the conference chaos, but what would a potential realignment look like?

By Timm Hamm4 hours ago
10442256
Recruiting

Top In-State LB Brad Spence Sets Commitment Date

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff20 hours ago
griffin III mack brown
Football

How Mack Brown Tried To Lure Baylor's RG III To Longhorns After 2008 Matchup

Griffin III details the story of how Mack Brown tried to convince him to transfer to Texas

By Zach DimmittJul 10, 2022
USATSI_18557315
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorn Jordan Spieth Speaks on LIV Golf Rumors

Spieth addressed claims that he intended to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.

By Connor ZimmerleeJul 9, 2022
USATSI_17199906
Football

Way-Too-Early Game Predictions: Texas vs. West Virginia

The Longhorns will be looking to make a statement ahead of their showdown with Oklahoma.

By Matt GalatzanJul 9, 2022
robinson_keilan_osu_a21144
Football

Texas RB Keilan Robinson Pawns Alabama Rings

Texas running back Keilan Robinson has pawned the championship rings he received at Alabama

By Michael GresserJul 8, 2022
USATSI_16932295
News

Which SEC Rivalries Must Stay Together After Conference Realignment

As Texas and Oklahoma prepare to join the SEC, which rivalries should remain intact in the newly formed conference?

By Cole ThompsonJul 8, 2022
sark.0
Football

Big 12 Coaches Poll: Where Does Longhorns Steve Sarkisian Rank?

There is only room for improvement in year two at Texas for Steve Sarkisian

By Michael GresserJul 8, 2022