11 Wins for Texas? ESPN FPI Predictions

Taking a closer look at ESPN's FPI game predictions for the Longhorns in 2022.

Following a disappointing 5-7 season for the Texas Longhorns it isn't hard to see why fans are cautiously optimistic ahead of the 2022 season. While they did acquire talent via the transfer portal, namely quarterback Quinn Ewers and receiver Isaiah Neyor, the Longhorns still have question marks along the offensive line and on defense.

However, despite a rough 5-7 season and aforementioned question marks, the ESPN Football Power Index is incredibly high on the Longhorns this season, as they only have the Longhorns as underdogs against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

ESPN’s Football Power Index is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance throughout the season.

Let's take a look at how the Football Power Index thinks Texas will fare in the 2022 season through their predicted win percentages for each game.

Sept. 3: Louisiana Monroe Warhawks - 98.9%

Sept. 10: Alabama Crimson Tide - 24.7%

Sept. 17: UTSA Roadrunners - 92.4%

Sept. 24: Texas Tech Red Raiders - 75.9%

Oct. 1: West Virginia Mountaineers - 88.5%

Oct. 8: Oklahoma Sooners - 55.4%

Oct. 15: Iowa State Cyclones - 79.4%

Oct. 22: Oklahoma State Cowboys - 53.1%

Nov. 5: Kansas State Wildcats - 74.4%

Nov. 12: TCU Horned Frogs - 83.4%

Nov. 19: Kansas Jayhawks - 93.6%

Nov. 25: Baylor Bears - 73.4%

If the games were to follow the predicted win percentages, then the Longhorns would see themselves go 11-1 and have a golden opportunity to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history.

Unfortunately for Longhorn fans, the likelihood of them going 11-1 not as high as the Football Power Index believes it to be. While there should be definite progress in year two under Steve Sarkisian, a much more likely result is somewhere in the 8-4 or 9-3 range, both of which Longhorn fans should be content with.

