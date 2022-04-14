Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers 'Excited To Be in the Home State'
In August of 2020, the Texas Longhorns gained a commitment from their highest-rated quarterback in two decades, Southlake Carroll quarterback, Quinn Ewers.
However, just two months later, Ewers backed off of that commitment, instead opting to head to Ohio State, where he would reclassify, and enroll early with the Buckeyes.
Once he got to Columbus, Ewers began to compete for the starting quarterback job. The only problem was that eventual Heisman Trophy finalist, C.J. Stroud, was standing in his way.
Now, things have come full circle, with Ewers electing to transfer this past December, and come back to where it all started with the Longhorns.
And for Ewers, it feels good to be back where he belongs. Ewers grew up wanting to play for the Longhorns for most of his life, hoping that he could be the next star signal-caller to wear burnt orange on the Forty Acres.
“I grew up always watching the Longhorns play, wanting to be in that burnt orange,” Ewers said Thursday. “There was a little obstacle in between, but I ended up here. I’m very thankful for all the opportunities God has given me, and I’m excited to be in the home state.”
Ewers did not lose out on the battle for the starting quarterback position at Ohio State due to a lack of talent.
Before his reclassification, Ewers was the No. 2 ranked quarterback in the country behind Clemson's Cade Klubnik per Sports Illustrated's SI99 recruiting rankings.
Not only that, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound gunslinger led the Southlake Carroll Dragons to a 12-1 record and a state title berth in his final season.
And despite missing significant time during that season due to a core injury, he completed 66-percent of his passes for 2,442 yards and 28 touchdowns, with just five interceptions.
The season before, playing a fully healthy campaign, Ewers was even more productive, passing for 4,003 yards and 45 touchdowns, as well as rushing for 568 yards and nine touchdowns.
In total, in just two years, despite missing six games, Ewers was responsible for 85 total touchdowns.
So why didn't Ewers win the job in Columbus?
Perhaps it was the already elite and established talent sitting in front of him. Perhaps he wasn't quite ready for the leap to the college level.
Either way, it was a growing experience, and he is now ready to take on one of the most high-profile positions in all of college football.
“I feel like I committed more emotionally,” Ewers said. “But at the end of the day, I ended up where I think I should be. That’s all there is to it.”
Ewers now finds himself in a position to compete for that position. However, it is not a job that is being handed to him.
Top 2024 Recruit Colin Simmons to See Austin This Weekend
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
Longhorns WR Troy Omeire 'Chomping at the Bit' to Return
Steve Sarkisian spoke to the media about Longhorns wideout Troy Omeire, and how he has progressed in his injury recovery
Texas Transfer Target Fardaws Aimaq Reveals Final List
Aimaq would give Texas' front court a much-needed boost
Hudson Card, who opened the season as the starter for the Horns, and has a vast amount of talent in his own right, is still in Austin and trying to win the job for himself.
Card has two distinct advantages over Ewers as well. One is his experience on the field.
Last season, Card played in seven games, completing 51 of 83 passes for 590 yards and five touchdowns, with one interception.
The other is his experience in Steve Sarkisian's system, where he is now midway through his second spring practice with the Longhorns and has a full year ahead of Ewers with the playbook.
However, Ewers seems to be progressing quickly and is happy with the strides he has made in the offense thus far.
“As of right now, I feel pretty comfortable with what’s been installed,” Ewers said. “I’m excited to keep learning because I’ve obviously got a lot of learning to do within the offense. As of right now, I’m pretty comfortable.”
If he can continue that progression, and gel as most expect he will with a play-caller like Sarkisian, the sky should be the limit.