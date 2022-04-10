Skip to main content

WATCH: Texas WR Xavier Worthy Blazes Past Defense in First Spring Scrimmage

Worthy showcased his elusiveness in Texas' scrimmage on Saturday

Headed into his first spring as a Texas Longhorn, star receiver Xavier Worthy is ready to officially make his claim as one of the best receivers in the Big 12. The Longhorns held their first spring scrimmage on Saturday, giving the speedster a chance to showcase his skills once again.

The Longhorns' official Twitter page gave fans a snippet of one of Worthy's big plays from the scrimmage. Speeding past freshman defensive back B.J. Allen Jr., Worthy sneaks his way down the sideline and into the end zone, much to the delight of his teammates. 

Xavier Worthy

Xavier Worthy

Xavier Worthy

Worthy seems to have developed some chemistry with quarterback Quinn Ewers as well, who the receiver spoke highly of when talking to the media last weekend. 

“Yeah, Quinn, he puts some zip on that thing,” he said. “But (he and Hudson Card) both throw a pretty good ball. It’s a QB battle; they’re both doing really good right now, so I’m excited to see how that turns out." 

Xavier Worthy

Xavier Worthy

Xavier Worthy

Worthy brought a different level of excitement to the receiver position for the Longhorns last season.

As a true freshman, the Fresno native shined as one of college football's best receivers. He had 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdown receptions, with the scoring mark good for first among freshmen receivers and fifth overall. Worthy's catch total also led all freshmen.

“I just want to build off (last season),” Worthy said. “Go win a Big 12 championship.” 

It's crazy to imagine the to-be sophomore having even better numbers in 2022, but with the addition of receivers coach Brennan Marion and the continued offensive guidance of Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, Worthy is well on his way to another productive year.

