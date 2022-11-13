Skip to main content

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers' Freshman Growing Pains Continue in Loss to TCU

Quinn Ewers once again struggled mightily in another close Texas loss.

In the Texas Longhorns' 17-10 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers once again looked like, well, a freshman quarterback. 

With how high the expectations were for Ewers entering the season, a performance like Saturday's left a bad taste in the mouth of some and had others calling for the quarterback to be benched for Hudson Card. 

Despite that, though, Steve Sarkisian once again stuck by his quarterback and let him remain in the game. Ewers finished completing only 17-of-39 passes for 171 yards and an interception, as the Longhorns' offense only managed to record 199 yards of total offense. 

While this wasn't a stellar performance from Ewers, it was not the first time he has looked rather pedestrian this season. Against Oklahoma State, he only completed 19-of-49 passes for 319 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions. 

For Ewers, the expectations entering his first season as a Longhorn were Heisman-level play and turning the Longhorns into serious contenders. Whether or not those were fair expectations is another conversation, but when you're as hyped up as a recruit as Ewers was they're bound to happen. 

Now, though, with two games left in the season Ewers can still show signs of progress. All experience is valuable for Ewers and as he continues to play through freshman growing pains, he will likely only get better. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

