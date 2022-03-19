AUSTIN -- It's going to be hard to overlook the talent in the receiving room for the Texas Longhorns in 2022.

Along with running back Bijan Robinson, receivers Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington were two of Texas' lone bright spots on offense last season. The addition of Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor presents coach Steve Sarkisian with even more options.

But now, another elite receiver continues to flirt with a commitment to the Longhorns. Johntay Cook II (DeSoto, TX) still has Texas high up on his list headed deeper into the offseason. The two-sport athlete (track and field) included the Horns in his top seven in December.

Johntay Cook II Xavier Worthy Johntay Cook II

"Believe in Sark. All gas no brakes," Cook said in an October interview with SI All-American. "The play-calling is second to none. It’s unbelievable how Coach Sark draws up those plays and how he gets those dudes open. So I feel like once Coach Sark gets the playmakers that he wants, like he had at Alabama, Texas is gonna be on top."

Cook visited the Forty Acres back in October and clearly has an appreciation for a Sark-led offense. He'll head to Austin again next Saturday, but will strictly be focusing on his speed this time.

"I'll be in Austin March 26, but I'll be down there for the Texas relays," Cook said Sunday at an Under Armor camp in Dallas. "And then I’ll be going to Texas A&M on April 9."



The Longhorns will have to recruit Cook with conviction in order to lure him away from the Aggies, who have one of the nation's top recruiting classes headed into 2022.

But Texas is still heavy on the mind of one of the best recruits in the country.

USA Today Sports Steve Sarkisian USA Today Sports Steve Sarkisian USA Today Sports Jordan Whittington

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.