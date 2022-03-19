Skip to main content

Talented 2023 In-State WR Johntay Cook II Eyeing Longhorns

Texas has received attention from talented pass-catching recruits as of late

AUSTIN -- It's going to be hard to overlook the talent in the receiving room for the Texas Longhorns in 2022. 

Along with running back Bijan Robinson, receivers Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington were two of Texas' lone bright spots on offense last season. The addition of Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor presents coach Steve Sarkisian with even more options.

But now, another elite receiver continues to flirt with a commitment to the Longhorns. Johntay Cook II (DeSoto, TX) still has Texas high up on his list headed deeper into the offseason. The two-sport athlete (track and field) included the Horns in his top seven in December. 

cook

Johntay Cook II

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) smiles after scoring a touchdown during the game against West Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Mlc Ut Wv Football 1106

Xavier Worthy

cookk

Johntay Cook II

"Believe in Sark. All gas no brakes," Cook said in an October interview with SI All-American. "The play-calling is second to none. It’s unbelievable how Coach Sark draws up those plays and how he gets those dudes open. So I feel like once Coach Sark gets the playmakers that he wants, like he had at Alabama, Texas is gonna be on top."

Cook visited the Forty Acres back in October and clearly has an appreciation for a Sark-led offense. He'll head to Austin again next Saturday, but will strictly be focusing on his speed this time.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Eric Kennedy
Play
Baseball

LIVE UPDATES: No. 2 Texas Looks for Series Win Over Incarnate Word

The Longhorns take on the Cardinals at the Disch on Saturday.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 minute ago
1 minute ago
USATSI_17923849
Play
News

Sweet 16 Dreaming: Longhorns GAMEDAY vs. Purdue

Who will snag the spot to the Sweet 16?

By Bri Amaranthus32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago
Vic Schaefer
Play
News

Texas Starts NCAA Women's Tournament With Win

The No. 2 seed Longhorns built a big lead and maintained it as they sent home Fairfield in the first round at the Erwin Center

By Matthew Postins17 hours ago
17 hours ago

"I'll be in Austin March 26, but I'll be down there for the Texas relays," Cook said Sunday at an Under Armor camp in Dallas. "And then I’ll be going to Texas A&M on April 9." 

The Longhorns will have to recruit Cook with conviction in order to lure him away from the Aggies, who have one of the nation's top recruiting classes headed into 2022. 

But Texas is still heavy on the mind of one of the best recruits in the country. 

Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian

Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian

Jordan Whittington

Jordan Whittington

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Eric Kennedy
Baseball

LIVE UPDATES: No. 2 Texas Looks for Series Win Over Incarnate Word

The Longhorns take on the Cardinals at the Disch on Saturday.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 minute ago
USATSI_17923849
News

Sweet 16 Dreaming: Longhorns GAMEDAY vs. Purdue

Who will snag the spot to the Sweet 16?

By Bri Amaranthus32 minutes ago
Vic Schaefer
News

Texas Starts NCAA Women's Tournament With Win

The No. 2 seed Longhorns built a big lead and maintained it as they sent home Fairfield in the first round at the Erwin Center

By Matthew Postins17 hours ago
Hansen 3
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Scores Season High 19 Runs, Rout Incarnate Word 19-2

The Longhorns return home to take on the Cardinals on Friday.

By Connor Zimmerlee20 hours ago
USATSI_17923558
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Take Down Va Tech In 1st Round of NCAA Tournament

Chris Beard remains unbeaten in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, after his Texas Longhorns took down Virginia Tech on Friday

By Matt Galatzan20 hours ago
Liona Lefau
Recruiting

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Texas Makes Cut for LB Lefau, Return Trip in Works?

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff21 hours ago
USATSI_17923601
News

WATCH: Longhorns Marcus Carr Nails Impossible Shot vs. Virginia Tech

Marcus Carr hit one of the shots of the year on Friday afternoon

By Bri Amaranthus21 hours ago
USATSI_17881963
News

Texas GAMEDAY vs. Fairfield: How to Watch, Odds, Preview

Longhorns start what they hope will be a long run in NCAA Women’s Tournament

By Matthew PostinsMar 18, 2022