Skip to main content

Big 12 Coaches Poll: Where Does Longhorns Steve Sarkisian Rank?

There is only room for improvement in year two at Texas for Steve Sarkisian

The Steve Sarkisian era got off to a shaky start when the Texas Longhorns finished 5-7. Missing a bowl game and losing to the Kansas Jayhawks are unacceptable for Texas football. The Longhorns must show improvement in year two.

CBS Sports ranked the Big 12 coaches ahead of the 2022 season and Sarkisian was sixth.

Here is what CBS Sports said on Sarkisian:

This is easily the most head-scratching ranking on the board, not even counting that Sark was overrated heading into last year. Sark had a dreadful debut in Austin, as he finished with the worst record for a first-year Longhorns coach since 1937 and the worst losing streak for the program since 1956. Sure, getting back-to-back No. 1 quarterback recruits should help, but I'm in no rush to elevate Sarkisian before the Longhorns win anything. In seven full seasons as a head coach at Washington, USC, and Texas, Sarkisian has never lost fewer than four games.

Sarkisian has the program heading in the right direction despite a poor start to his tenure. He has had one of the best off-seasons a coach can have coming off a losing season.

Sarkisian won in the transfer portal. He landed the former number one overall player, quarterback Quinn Ewers, and a bevy of other talented transfers.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Image
Play
Podcast

PODCAST: The Longhorns Recap; Arch Manning Impact

The Longhorns are all in on the recruiting trail as Arch Manning's impact continues

By Adam Glick9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago
USATSI_18157021
Play
Football

Texas Two Step: Longhorn WR's Xavier Worthy and Isaiah Neyor Offer Dynamic Duo

247Sports listed Neyor and Worthy as the third best receiver duo in college football.

By Connor Zimmerlee2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Jalen Hale
Play
Recruiting

Texas In Top 3 For Top WR Jalen Hale

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff13 hours ago
13 hours ago

He won on the recruiting trail when he landed another number one overall player, quarterback Arch Manning. Manning’s commitment has led to an enormous wave of recruiting momentum for the Longhorns. They have landed 10 more commits on the heels of Manning’s decision.

The future is extremely bright for the Longhorns under Sarkisian. He has an opportunity to shoot up the coaching ranks with Ewers behind center in year two. The 5-7 season may soon be a distant memory.

Sarkisian will begin year two at Texas on Sept. 3rd by hosting UL-Monroe.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Image
Podcast

PODCAST: The Longhorns Recap; Arch Manning Impact

The Longhorns are all in on the recruiting trail as Arch Manning's impact continues

By Adam Glick9 minutes ago
USATSI_18157021
Football

Texas Two Step: Longhorn WR's Xavier Worthy and Isaiah Neyor Offer Dynamic Duo

247Sports listed Neyor and Worthy as the third best receiver duo in college football.

By Connor Zimmerlee2 hours ago
Jalen Hale
Recruiting

Texas In Top 3 For Top WR Jalen Hale

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff13 hours ago
USATSI_18143525
Football

Texas Ranked No. 4 In Preseason Big 12 Poll

The Big 12 released their conference predictions for the 2022 season on Thursday.

By Connor Zimmerlee16 hours ago
USATSI_11766148
News

More Conference Realignment? For SEC Football, It's Not Complicated

Given the history of the SEC, expansion must be done properly if it's to be done at all.

By Cole Thompson16 hours ago
USATSI_16782935
News

Texas Athletics Announce New Partnership With Anheuser-Busch

Texas and Anheuser-Busch announced a five-year partnership on Thursday afternoon.

By Connor Zimmerlee16 hours ago
Bijan Sark
Football

Longhorns Top Big 12 Team In Updated ESPN FPI

The Longhorns are expected to take a major leap in year two under Steve Sarkisian, according to the FPI.

By Michael Gresser21 hours ago
sims
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Ex Jericho Sims Signs New Deal With Knicks: Details

Sims was the 58th overall pick and the third Longhorn selected in last year's NBA Draft

By Zach Dimmitt21 hours ago