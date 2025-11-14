Longhorns Star Defensive Players' Return Will Bring Spark Against Georgia
The Texas Longhorns have turned their season around, and now, riding a four-game winning streak, they will look to continue that trend as they travel to Athens, Georgia, to take on the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs.
Despite the Longhorns success as of late, and the Bulldogs' lack of dominance that college football fans are used to, it won't be an easy matchup. It will be an all-hands-on-deck affair for them, as the first injury report of the week has no one listed, including their defensive star in the secondary, Michael Taaffe.
The importance of Taaffe's return can't be overstated, especially for a Longhorns defense that has shown chinks in its armor as of late. Head coach Steve Sarkisian talked about the important of his return, not just for his play on the field, but for his leadership as well.
Taaffe has long been praised for his ability to be the leader of not just the locker room, but the entire defensive unit, the brains and heartbeat of one of the most lethal groups in the country. While he has been out the last two games with a thumb injury, the defense allowed 31.5 points, compared to 10.2 in the seven games before that.
Now, Taaffe, who, despite missing two games, is third on the team in tackles with 51, seems prepared to return. With three weeks under his belt to heal, and an ibability to practice, he served as another coach, helping his teammates in any way he can to prepare them in his stead.
"He's a high level communicator for us, and I think that those two things are calming for the other guys around him," Sarkisian said to the media before traveling to Athens. "When there's a high level of confidence in the communication, there's a high level of confidence and style of play. I think that that spreads to the guys around him, and you can feel their confidence level, you know, shift and adjust."
Having the skill level of Taaffe back would help any team, but the confidence he spreads to his players is the biggest difference on the field for the Longhorns. Commanding his group and providing a beacon of stability are his strong suits, and now he is returning at the perfect time for the Longhorns. With their season still in their own hands, and their two biggest games of the season still in front of them, the Longhorns are healthy and ready to win on.
The Longhorns will travel to Athens to take on the Bulldogs on Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT