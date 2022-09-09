Texas vs. Alabama Week 2 Staff Predictions

Texas took care of the appetizer in defeated ULM, 52-10, last Saturday. Now, it’s time for the main course.

Texas hosts No. 1 Alabama at 11 a.m. Saturday. It will be just the third time in Texas history that the Longhorns will host a No. 1-ranked team.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers had an impressive debut against ULM. But it didn’t impress the university’s police department, which towed his car during the game.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian knows Alabama well. He worked for head coach Nick Saban on two different occasions. His last stint ended after the 2020 season when Texas hired him — but not before he was the offensive coordinator in Alabama’s national title win.

This is a measuring stick game for the Longhorns (1-0), who believe they’ve made progress this offseason in acquiring the talent that could help them build into an Alabama-like program again. Of course, Texas will be joining the SEC no later than the 2025 season, which means that ESPN’s College Gameday will be on hand for its pregame show.

Alabama (1-0) is coming off losing the national championship game to Georgia last January. But, the Crimson Tide have, perhaps the best offensive and defensive players in the country in quarterback Bryce Young — the reigning Heisman Trophy winner — and all-America linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

Below the Longhorns Country staff predict the outcome of Saturday's game.

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Texas might be back, but not in this one. The score may not have shown it, but the Longhorns had some issues early against ULM last week. Bama’s defense is just on a different level. It’s going to get ugly in Austin, Texas. Alabama 45, Texas 14

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Even in a perfect world, the Longhorns would still fall short in this one. In what is for sure to be an exciting game, Texas might be a little too jittery against a Nick Saban-coached defense that once again made it to the College Football Playoff last season. Alabama would have to severely beat itself, something that won’t happen given the hype surrounding this game and the extra gear that opposing teams tend to put on when marching into Austin. Give me the Tide in a blowout. Alabama 45, Texas 23

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Forget about the heat. Both teams have to deal with it and it’s not like it’s cool in Tuscaloosa (I should know — I was there last week). Alabama is where Texas wants to be. This is a measuring stick game. I suspect Texas’ Bijan Robinson will give Alabama a bit of trouble. But that Alabama defense is going to give young quarterback Quinn Ewers a LOT of trouble. Alabama 37, Texas 16

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: The Longhorns trending in the right direction after a Week 1 victory. Alabama is already where Texas hopes to be in the coming years. Alabama 45, Texas 28

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Texas keeps it closer than people expect but can't quite get it done against Saban and Co. Alabama 38, Texas 31

