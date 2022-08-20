Steve Sarkisian Raves About Longhorns 'Football Junkie’ Freshman Jaylon Guilbeau

The Texas Longhorns signed a strong recruiting class following a disappointing 5-7 start to the Steve Sarkisian era. One of the highlights of the 2022 class was Port Arthur (TX) cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau.

Guilbeau enrolled at Texas in the spring, so he got an extra semester of practice and workouts with the team. He began spring at cornerback before he moved to nickel in fall camp.

Sarkisian spoke highly of Guilbeau’s traits both on and off the field in a recent media availability.

"He’s a very confident player," Sarkisian said. "He’s a gym rat, a football junkie. He loves the game, and you see it in his instincts. We saw it at corner, and then when you slide him into the Star (nickel) position, you see his instincts there as well."

When Guilbeau was at cornerback, he was pushing three-year starter D’Shawn Jamison for his position. Unfortunately, Guilbeau was suspended in mid-April due to a violation of team rules which ended the competition between him and Jamison.

With Guilbeau now playing the nickel position, he is pushing third-year defensive back Jahdae Barron. Barron is currently sidelined in camp with an injury, allowing Guilbeau to receive the majority of the first-team reps.

"He’s been a playmaker," Sarkisian continued. "He’s made some plays on the ball. He made another nice play today actually in practice, then got an interception. That creates healthy competition for Jahdae Barron. And now we have guys that are very interchangeable, that can do different things and play with the instincts that we’re looking for at that spot."

Sarkisian expects Barron to be ready for the season opener on Sept. 3rd. Upon returning, Barron will have to reclaim the starting nickel position from Guilbeau. Even if Barron takes back the starting role, it will be hard for Sarkisian and his staff to keep Guilbeau off the field.

If camp is any indicator of a player's development, Guilbeau will make an impact for the Longhorns this season. He could mold into a future star in the secondary if he continues on this positive trajectory.

