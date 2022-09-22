When Texas Longhorns' quarterback Quinn Ewers got hurt in the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Longhorn fans held their breath and hoped for the best.

Initial reports were a clavicle sprain that would sideline him for 4-6 weeks, which could see him return as early as the Oklahoma Sooners game on Oct. 8. However, Ewers has been healing well, and will travel with the team to Lubbock on Saturday and suit up, per coach Steve Sarkisian.

No, Ewers suiting up does not automatically mean he will play or start against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, but it is a positive sign that he is healing well. The Longhorns are only permitted to bring 70 players on the road, so Ewers claiming one of those spots bodes well for the future.

Of course, if Ewers does start, the Longhorns will feel that much more confident in their ability to go on the road and pick up a win over the Red Raiders in their potential last game in Lubbock for the foreseeable future.

Against the Crimson Tide, Ewers completed 9-of-12 passes for 134 yards in less than a complete quarter of play. With Ewers manning the offense, it appears to click and fire on all cylinders, so should he play on Saturday it'll be good news for Texas.

The Longhorns are set to take on the Red Raiders on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. central from Jones AT&T Stadium.

