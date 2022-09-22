Skip to main content

Steve Sarkisian: Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers to Travel With Team, Suit Up vs. Texas Tech

Ewers is progressing well in his recovery from a sprained clavicle and is traveling with the team this Saturday.

When Texas Longhorns' quarterback Quinn Ewers got hurt in the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Longhorn fans held their breath and hoped for the best. 

Initial reports were a clavicle sprain that would sideline him for 4-6 weeks, which could see him return as early as the Oklahoma Sooners game on Oct. 8. However, Ewers has been healing well, and will travel with the team to Lubbock on Saturday and suit up, per coach Steve Sarkisian.

No, Ewers suiting up does not automatically mean he will play or start against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, but it is a positive sign that he is healing well. The Longhorns are only permitted to bring 70 players on the road, so Ewers claiming one of those spots bodes well for the future. 

Of course, if Ewers does start, the Longhorns will feel that much more confident in their ability to go on the road and pick up a win over the Red Raiders in their potential last game in Lubbock for the foreseeable future. 

Against the Crimson Tide, Ewers completed 9-of-12 passes for 134 yards in less than a complete quarter of play. With Ewers manning the offense, it appears to click and fire on all cylinders, so should he play on Saturday it'll be good news for Texas.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17237082
Play
Football

Big 12 Fan Nation Week 4 Staff Predictions

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites provide their game predictions for Week 3 of the college football season.

By Matthew Postins
AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 17: DeMarvion Overshown #0 of the Texas Longhorns hits Frank Harris #0 of the UTSA Roadrunners, but is called for targeting in the fourth quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Play
Football

Longhorns LB DeMarvion Overshown Targeting Appeal Denied

The Longhorns will be without Overshown for the first half of their road matchup vs. Texas Tech

By Matt Galatzan
steve sarkisian 1
Play
Football

Steve Sarkisian Reveals 'Big Factor' for Longhorns' Success in Recent Weeks

The Texas Longhorns will need to keep an important trend going if they want to begin Big 12 play with a win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt

The Longhorns are set to take on the Red Raiders on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. central from Jones AT&T Stadium. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (2)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech Red Raiders

USATSI_17237082
Football

Big 12 Fan Nation Week 4 Staff Predictions

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites provide their game predictions for Week 3 of the college football season.

By Matthew Postins
AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 17: DeMarvion Overshown #0 of the Texas Longhorns hits Frank Harris #0 of the UTSA Roadrunners, but is called for targeting in the fourth quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Football

Longhorns LB DeMarvion Overshown Targeting Appeal Denied

The Longhorns will be without Overshown for the first half of their road matchup vs. Texas Tech

By Matt Galatzan
steve sarkisian 1
Football

Steve Sarkisian Reveals 'Big Factor' for Longhorns' Success in Recent Weeks

The Texas Longhorns will need to keep an important trend going if they want to begin Big 12 play with a win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt
Texas Tech Red Raiders running back SaRodorick Thompson (4) runs the ball against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Football

Texas Tech Offensive Players to Watch Vs. Texas in Week 4

Texas needs to prepare for another explosive Red Raiders offense in Lubbock.

By Adam Glick
FcbcZgBXgAA9wIA
Recruiting

Elite Longhorns WR Target Jalen Hale Announces College Choice

A major longhorns receiver target announced his decision on Wednesday

By Matt Galatzan
Screen Shot 2022-09-21 at 5.48.36 PM
Recruiting

Louisville WR Commit DeAndre Moore to Visit Texas

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
sarkisian
Football

Steve Sarkisian: Texas Is 'Embracing the Hate' Ahead of Matchup With Texas Tech

Sarkisian discussed the animosity towards the Longhorns and how the team has come to embrace it.

By Connor Zimmerlee
quinn ewers
Football

How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Texas Tech

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Here is how to watch and listen.

By Matthew Postins