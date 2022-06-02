Skip to main content

Talented 2023 LB Tausili Akana Sets Date for Texas Visit, Other In-State Rivals

The Longhorns are looking to persuade one of the nation's top linebackers during his unofficial visit

The Texas Longhorns have already added some top commits on defense for the class of 2023. But in recruiting, the job is never finished, as the Longhorns and coach Steve Sarkisian are looking to persuade elite Skyridge (Lehi, Utah) linebacker Tausili Akana on his unofficial visit next week.

Akana will arrive on the Forty Acres for his unofficial visit on Wednesday, June 8. Sarkisian and the Longhorns couldn't have asked for a better date, as Akana's visit will come after trips to Tennessee (June 2), Auburn (June 3), Alabama (June 4), LSU (June 5), Texas A&M (June 6), and Baylor (June 7).

"There is a lot of schools reaching out to me," Akana told SI in April. "But just trying to narrow things down. This will be a busy spring for me and my family. Looking forward to it."

While it may not mean much, Texas getting its chance to throw a pitch at Akana after he makes trips to other elite programs gives the Longhorns a slight edge at topping other in-state rivals in the recruiting process like A&M and Baylor along with future SEC opponents in Auburn, Alabama, Tennesee, and LSU.

With so many programs to choose from, Akana knows it'll take time to find the right fit, as he admitted getting to know the staff will play a crucial part in his decision.

"(It) needs to be a good fit for me and my family," he said. "I really want some place that I can feel at home. Relationships with the staff is very important for me."

At 6-4, 225, Akana possess nice size that will only improve as he continues through his senior year. He said he's aiming to make a decision before next season kicks off.

