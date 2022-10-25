Steve Sarkisian 'Not Concerned', Says Longhorns Are A 'Work In Progress'

The Texas Longhorns enter the bye week with a 5-3 record, which while positive, feels like it could be better.

They continue to struggle on the road, dropping one-possession games against both Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. So, while 5-3 is positive, it's hard not to wonder just how close they truly are to being 7-1 and already bowl eligible.

However, despite the two disappointing road losses, there is still plenty to be positive about for the Longhorns this season, which coach Steve Sarkisian acknowledged on Monday.

“I’m not concerned. It’s easy to look at the record," Sarkisian said. "We’ve come a long way as a program. I feel very good about where we’ve come. I love our style of play. I think we play hard, we play tough.

"Like a lot of programs, I think we’re a work in progress."

Last season the Longhorns went 5-7, at one point losing six straight games and struggling severely in the months of October and November. While those struggles are unable to be ignored, Sarkisian is confident they won't occur this season.

“Naturally for me, we have to continue to stay the course with what we’re doing and our belief in what we’re doing," Sarkisian said. "I don’t think we wavered a year ago when things got hard in October and November. We won’t waver this year.”

While the goal for every team is to go undefeated and compete for conference and national championships, it isn't an overnight process. After all, Rome wasn't built in a day.

If the Longhorns can finish their final 5 games at 2-3 or better they will earn a bowl game bid, which is an improvement from where they were a year ago. Growing pains are inevitable, but for now, Sarkisian has the Longhorns on the right track to being contenders once more.

