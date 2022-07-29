Way-Too-Early-Staff-Predictions: Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Texas Longhorns will travel to Stillwater to face the Cowboys for a Week 8 matchup on October 22. Texas leads the all-time series 26-10 but has dropped five of the last seven meetings.

The last five matchups against the Cowboys have all been decided by a one-score game, with the Cowboys winning three of those meetings. This includes last year's demoralizing defeat that led to a six-game losing streak. Traveling to Stillwater this year might be the Longhorns' most formidable challenge in Big 12 play.

Under head coach Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State made the Big 12 championship game and ended their season with a Fiesta Bowl win against Notre Dame.

Gundy has had a winning season at Oklahoma State in 16 out of his 17 seasons at the helm in Stillwater. As he enters his 18th season, he’s the winningest head coach in the program's history with 149 career wins. In his tenure, Gundy has won or shared the Big 12 title twice, including making the Big 12 title game last season.

Last season, Oklahoma State was middle of the pack in the Big 12 offensively. A major factor who could improve that this season is Redshirt Senior quarterback Spencer Sanders. He returns to the Cowboys as a preseason first-team All-Big 12 quarterback. Oklahoma State was fifth in the conference in total offensive yards per (417.4).

The 2021 Cowboys were known for their elite defense, ranking first in the Big 12 in the fewest total yards (297.9). That elite defensive pedigree might take a hit in 2022 but the Cowboys still should remain elite up front. They also welcome in new defensive coordinator Derek Mason from Auburn.

The Cowboys' defensive line of scrimmage dominated the conference last year ranking first in sacks with 55. Much of that same unit will mostly be coming back in 2022.

We've already done a general preview of the Cowboys and looked at the offensive players and defensive players to watch. Now, the staff at LonghornsCountry.com shares its predictions for the matchup.

Matt Galatzan- Managing Editor and Publisher

This could be the Longhorns' toughest test of the season outside of their early matchup with Alabama. Stillwater is a very difficult place to play in general, much less when Texas comes to town. Not to mention, the Cowboys always seem to be a thorn in the Longhorns' side.

I think Texas puts up a great fight here but falls in a close one for its second loss of the season.

Oklahoma State 30 Texas 28

Cole Thompson- Reporter/Columnist

Last season, the Longhorns held a four-point lead going into halftime over the Cowboys. Somehow, the defense collapsed in the second half, leading to another heartbreaking loss.

Texas has the tools to be a top 10 program. That said, it needs stability on the offensive line and a more consistent pass rush. The Cowboys have both entering 2022, thus slightly giving them the edge at home.

Oklahoma State 31, Texas 27

Adam Glick- Staff Writer

I believe this will be the Longhorns' toughest test in Big 12 play. The Cowboys are coming off a Big 12 championship game appearance and a Fiesta Bowl win. They bring back the entirety of their defense from last year's team. The question remains how explosive their offense is behind preseason All-Big 12 quarterback Spencer Sanders.

This game will be close throughout but I think the Cowboys will survive in Stillwater. I think the Longhorns will have a hard time breaking through on offense causing a lackluster performance from Quinn Ewers. Oklahoma State is my pick to win the Big 12 and this win will keep them on that path.

Oklahoma State 28, Texas 24

Connor Zimmerlee- Staff Writer

Last season's matchup was a microcosm of what continued to go wrong for Texas. The Longhorns had a 17-13 halftime lead and led 24-16 going into the fourth quarter. Then, the wheels fell off. 16 unanswered points for Oklahoma State in the fourth quarter saw the Longhorns fall 32-24 in yet another blown lead. If they want to compete in year two under Steve Sarkisian, that can't happen. Look for Texas to keep it close throughout but ultimately come up just short against the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State 31, Texas 28

Michael Gresser- Staff Writer

This will be one of the toughest matchups for the Longhorns in conference play. They must travel to Stillwater to face an Oklahoma State Cowboys squad coming off a Big 12 title berth.

Both teams will be well established by Week 9. The Longhorns will have established themselves as one of the top skill position teams in the Big 12. The Cowboys will be one of the top teams up front in the Big 12. Dominant trench play and an eclectic atmosphere at Boone Pickens Stadium will give the Cowboys the edge in this contest.

Oklahoma State 40, Texas 37

