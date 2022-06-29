Skip to main content

Texas Tech Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas in Week 4

Texas hopes to take advantage of Texas Tech’s defense if the Horns want to win their Big 12 Season opener in Week 4

The Texas Longhorns have added significant talent from the transfer portal to address their disappointing 2021 campaign. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian will likely lean on quarterback Quinn Ewers and running back Bijan Robinson when visiting Texas Tech in Lubbock in Week 4.

Texas Tech will be looking to build off its Liberty Bowl win from last season. A roller coaster of a season saw the Red Raiders go 7-6, but lose their head coach. New defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter will be looking to cause more pressure with his new 3-3-5 scheme.

The Red Raiders defense will be vital in beating the Longhorns. Last year's group struggled in allowing more than 400 yards and 30 points a game.

Make sure to stick to LonghornCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorn's schedule in 2022. We’ve already looked at the Texas Tech matchup as a whole, and offensive players to watch on the Red Raiders roster.

Now let’s look at some notable players Texas should have their eyes on.

Edge Tyree Wilson

Wilson (6-6, 275) returns for his senior season after an impressive 2021. Last year he had seven sacks and 13.5 tackles for a loss. He is explosive off the line and will look to make Ewers uncomfortable in the pocket. Against the Longhorns last year, he recorded four tackles, as well as a sack.

Will LB Dimitri Moore

Moore is a transfer from Vanderbilt who brings veteran leadership to the defense. Over his career, he has 200-plus tackles and will be looking to make an immediate impact. Question marks do remain, however, because he has not played a full season since 2019. Moore will be asked a lot in the new defensive scheme. Facing the Longhorns will surely be a toughest challenge.

S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

Taylor-Demerson returns as Texas Tech’s leading tackler from 2021. He recorded 62 stops, three interceptions and 10 broken-up passes last season. He will look to be the anchor under the new defensive scheme. If Texas Tech wants to create turnovers in the passing game, expect Taylor-Demerson to play a big role. 

You can follow Adam Glick on Twitter @adamglick39

