Texas vs Kansas Highlight Top Revenge Games of 2022 Season

Texas travels to Lawrence trying to avenge last season’s embarrassment

The 2021 College Football season was full of disappointment for the Texas Longhorns. The most catastrophic game however was when the Jayhawks stunned the horns 57-56 in Austin. They will make their return trip to Lawrence on November 19th, looking for redemption.

The loss to the Jayhawks marked the sixth straight loss for Coach Sarkisian and ultimately doomed the Longhorns' chances of making the postseason. The 2022 season is about getting back on track and this will be all about revenge for the Horns.

Revenge games in College Football make the sport special. As a Longhorn fan you can make an argument the Horns have a handful of revenge games on their mind. Losing to a football program with only six Big-12 wins in the last 11 seasons makes the defeat even more bitter.

The defense will be a huge key to the Longhorns’ success. Texas excelled last year in the conference at putting points on the board, the problem was that they gave me just as many. The Kansas game was the epitome of that, giving up 57 to an awful offensive group.

Other notable, non-Texas revenge games include Texas A&M vs Alabama, and Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State. While Texas vs Kansas won’t have the hype as these games it will be just as important for the Longhorns. 

In football, teams sometimes are awarded a second chance. 

The Horns need to make sure they capitalize and make a statement in Lawrence.

