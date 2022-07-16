Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas vs. Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns will face the Oklahoma Sooners in their renewal of the Red River Rivalry Game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Oct. 8.

By this point, the Longhorns will have completed their non-conference slate, which includes a Week 2 matchup with Alabama, along with their Big 12 openers against Texas Tech and West Virginia.

The Longhorns and Sooners meet every season in a rivalry that dates back more than 100 years. Dallas has long been the location for the contest, a good halfway point between Austin, Texas, the home of the Longhorns, and Norman, Oklahoma.

Oklahoma is coming off an 11-2 season and a 7-2 Big 12 slate. But, the Sooners failed to make the Big 12 Championship Game for the first since it was reinstated, and the offseason featured a massive coaching transition. Lincoln Riley left the Sooners to take over at USC, and the Sooners hired Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to take over. Venables was a former defensive coordinator at OU under Bob Stoops, who was the interim head coach for the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl win over Oregon.

Texas is coming off a 5-7 season in which it failed to make a bowl game in coach Steve Sarkisian’s first season. He returns Heisman hopeful Bijan Robinson at running back and the Longhorns are staging a quarterback competition between Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers, the latter of which transferred in from Ohio State.

Here are our way-too-early predictions for the game.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor and Publisher

The Red River Rivalry will be one of the more intriguing matchups in Week 6 across the country. Both Steve Sarkisian and Brent Venables will be looking for their first wins In the series. Both will have a new starting quarterback, and both will have a much different-looking roster than a season ago.

I think the Longhorns will remember what happened last year after blowing their 28-7 lead, and I think they will have learned their lesson from it. In the end, Sark gets his first signature win as the Horns' head coach, and Texas takes a big leap in the Big 12 title race.

Score: Texas 41, Oklahoma, 37

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

This feels like somewhat of a new rivalry. Steve Sarkisian is entering his second season while Brent Venables takes the helm just before the sooners depart for the SEC. Should that factor into the decision?

One thing that will benefit Oklahoma is the reconnection of offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and UCF quarterback Dillion Gabriel. As for Texas, Sark should have his answer on the offensive line by Week 6. Sark also has a year under his belt at the helm of this rivalry. It pays dividends.

Score: Texas 30, Oklahoma 27

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

The Longhorns are 0-4 against the Sooners in the last four games, and Oklahoma is 16-7 against Texas since 2000. That said, the Longhorns will not repeat the embarrassment of last season's Red River Rivalry and should take advantage of the coaching turnover in Norman.

Score: Texas 37, Oklahoma 21

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

The Longhorns have had some heartbreakers in the Red River Showdown the past few years. But 2022 might be the perfect time to catch OU slipping as the Sooners enter the first year under Brent Venables.

It can be difficult to predict rivalry matchups, but I think it’s Texas’ turn to take one in the series in a game that Steve Sarkisian needs to win next season.

Score: Texas 45, Oklahoma 38

Michael Gresser - Staff Writer

For the first time in a long time, the Longhorns will hold the offensive edge in the Red River Showdown. A wave of outgoing transfers has depleted the Sooner roster heading into 2022. Steve Sarkisian will have an opportunity to take advantage of the Sooners in his second season as head coach.

This game will come down to the final drive, as it always does. It will be another high-scoring instant classic that sees the Longhorns come out on top.

Score: Texas 46, Oklahoma 43

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

Ah, yes. We've finally made it to the Red River Rivalry. With a stadium perfectly split down the middle between two of the most hated rivals, what is there not to love?

Last season's rendition should have been Steve Sarkisian's marquee win in his first year at Texas. However, the Longhorns would brutally choke a 38-20 halftime lead and fall to Oklahoma, 55-48. This season though, I expect the Longhorns to come out and finish the job. It won't be a blowout win, but this game serves as a potential Heisman moment for several Longhorns, en route to a much-needed Red River win.

Score: Texas 42 Oklahoma 38

Adam Glickman - Staff Writer

Every Red River Rivalry game is destined to excite. I see this game being no different. Both teams are experiencing unprecedented turnover within each program. I like this game to be a battle in the trenches. I see Bijan taking a big role with over 200 yards on the ground. This game will have many twists in the end however I see the Longhorns coming out on top.



Score: Texas 31, Oklahoma 28

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

You want to show that ‘Texas is back?’ Prove it. And this is the game in which to do it.

The problem is, I’m not sure Texas is ready to win THIS game yet. Both programs will likely have new quarterbacks. But OU’s Dillon Gabriel was a highly productive starter at UCF and he’s working with the same offensive coordinator in Jeff Lebby. Plus, Texas always seems to find a way to lose this game when you think they’re going to win it.

Score: Oklahoma 36, Texas 31

