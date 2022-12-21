Skip to main content

TE Will Randle Officially signs with Texas Longhorns

Talented New Orleans area tight end Will Randle has signed with Texas.
Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) tight end, Will Randle has signed with the Texas Longhorns. Randle was one of the key influences in landing top quarterback prospect Arch Manning.

Randle is a highly skilled tight end but is coming off a torn ACL where he did not play his senior season.

The 6-foot-3 220-pound Randle is also a longtime teammate and extremely close friend of the Longhorns' top 2023 signing, quarterback Arch Manning. After his commitment in early June he helped ignite Texas to go on a special recruiting ride that took the college football world by storm.

Randle has 41 receptions for 491 yards and seven touchdowns in 21 career-high school games.

Randle picked the Longhorns over LSU, SMU, Tulane, Virginia, and many others.

Assistant and Tight End coach Jeff Banks was the main coach that helped land Randle in Austin. Whether or not Manning decided to commit to Texas did not affect Randle’s decision.

Randle has all the key tools to be successful in Texas. Coaches describe him as athletic, with good hands, and a great pass-catching tight end.

Joining Randle at tight end is Spencer Shannon who provides more of the blocking aspect. The pair will fit perfectly into head coach Steve Sarkisian's offense and could hit new heights with Arch Manning at the ship in the future.

The Texas Longhorns absolutely have killed it over the last several months on the recruiting trial. National Signing Day has already been a huge success as Randle adds to an already talented list heading to Austin.

