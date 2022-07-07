Skip to main content

Longhorns WR Commit Johntay Cook Trolls Evan Stewart Over Texas A&M Offense

Johntay Cook, a Texas wide receiver commit, is not a fan of Jimbo Fisher’s offense

Elite wide receivers, Johntay Cook and Evan Stewart, recently participated in a workout together. Cook had a lot to say about the offense Stewart will play in as a Texas A&M Aggie.

Cook claims that Stewart will enter the transfer portal and join the Texas Longhorns.

“He going to be in that portal,” Cook said. “Y’all going to see us on the same team."

Cook suggests that Stewart made the wrong decision when he signed with the Aggies due to their lack of success with receivers.

“He don’t want 14 catches bro," Cook continued. "What you think he out here training for, to go block? No way.”

Here is the full clip:

Cook knows he made the right decision when he committed to play for Steve Sarkisian as a Longhorn. He believes Sarkisian is an offensive genius. He does not think receivers thrive in Jimbo Fisher’s offense at Texas A&M.

Stewart will try and prove Cook wrong in his career as an Aggie.

Stewart was once a Texas Longhorn pledge in the 2022 recruiting class before he flipped his commitment to the Aggies. He enters his freshman year at Texas A&M as the most talented receiver on the roster. He will be a major contributor immediately.

Cook was heavily pursued by Texas A&M but ultimately left them out of his final three group. Based on his comments, it is not hard to see why Cook left out the Aggies.

Whether or not Cook was serious in his claims, he added fuel to a bitter rivalry between the two in-state powerhouses.

Texas and Texas A&M are expected to renew their annual rivalry when the Longhorns join the SEC in 2025.

