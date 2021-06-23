Look: Sam Ehlinger Works Out With Patrick Mahomes

Former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger left his mark on the Forty Acres as a four-year starter, leading the Longhorns to four bowl game victories, with his most notable win against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2019 Sugar Bowl.

Now, the Austin native recently got drafted by the Indianapolis Colts who selected him in the sixth round (218th Overall).

On Tuesday, the rookie Ehlinger was spotted working out with MVP and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes, also a Texas native, played his college ball in the Big 12 for the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Ehlinger will now compete with second-year Jacob Eason for the backup position behind newly acquired Carson Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s what Ehlinger had to say after being drafted:

"Obviously, going into my rookie year there's going to be a lot of learning curves, and getting great coaching and learning as much as possible is my main objective. And doing whatever it takes to help the team be successful. I mean, at the end of the day, I'm going to do whatever it takes to make everybody in the organization better."

In his decorated career with the Longhorns, Ehlinger completed 923-of-1,476 passes (62.5 percent) for 11,436 yards with 94 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. In addition, he added 1,903 yards and 33 scores on the ground.

