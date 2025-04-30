One NFL Team Already Targeting Arch Manning in 2026 NFL Draft?
Arch Madness is beginning to take on a whole new meaning.
With the 2025 NFL Draft in the books, mock draft experts are already handing in their projections for the 2026 NFL Draft, with all of the familiar names at the top, including Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning.
Of course, the wide consensus is that Manning will return to Austin after the 2025 season for one more year in 2026, meaning that he would not come out until the 2027 NFL Draft alongside other young stars like alongside players like Jeremiah Smith, Collin Simmons, Ryan Williams, Ryan Wingo, and quarterbacks like DJ Lagway, Dylan Raiola, Dante Moore, and Julian Sayin.
However, that has not stopped some NFL teams from hoping Manning will enter the 2026 NFL Draft, with NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic reporting on the Scoop City podcast that there is one team who already targeting him next spring - the Los Angeles Rams.
"What are the chances of the Rams still having that pick by the time we get to draft next year? Zero," Russini said. "And I had a bunch of people in football texting me after the Rams did that they're like, 'Arch. Arch. That's what Les is after.' But we'll see. So much can happen between now and then, as we know."
Of course, the Rams are positioned to make some serious noise in the 2026 draft, after trading the No. 26 pick and the No. 101 pick to the Atlanta Falcons two picks in the 2025 draft plus an additional first rounder in 2026.
As it stands, that Falcons puck could end up being an early one near the top or in the top 10 of the draft in 2026 as well, given their uncertainties at the quarterback position in addition to some other issues.
In other words, the Rams could have the ammo to trade up to the top of the draft for the right quarterback, if that's what they decide to do.
All that said, that would all hinge on Manning electing to come out in the 2026 draft, which as we have previously mentioned is not expected to be the case. In other words, if the Rams are going to be aggressive and go get a QB, it is much more likely that player is Cade Klubnick, Lanoris Sellers and Garrett Nussmeier than Manning.