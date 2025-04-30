Longhorns Country

One NFL Team Already Targeting Arch Manning in 2026 NFL Draft?

The wide consensus is Arch Manning will return to Texas in 2026, but one NFL team is already after his services in the draft.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Arch Madness is beginning to take on a whole new meaning.

With the 2025 NFL Draft in the books, mock draft experts are already handing in their projections for the 2026 NFL Draft, with all of the familiar names at the top, including Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning.

Of course, the wide consensus is that Manning will return to Austin after the 2025 season for one more year in 2026, meaning that he would not come out until the 2027 NFL Draft alongside other young stars like alongside players like Jeremiah Smith, Collin Simmons, Ryan Williams, Ryan Wingo, and quarterbacks like DJ Lagway, Dylan Raiola, Dante Moore, and Julian Sayin.

However, that has not stopped some NFL teams from hoping Manning will enter the 2026 NFL Draft, with NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic reporting on the Scoop City podcast that there is one team who already targeting him next spring - the Los Angeles Rams.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, general manager Les Snead and chief of staff Carter Crutchfield
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, general manager Les Snead and chief of staff Carter Crutchfield / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"What are the chances of the Rams still having that pick by the time we get to draft next year? Zero," Russini said. "And I had a bunch of people in football texting me after the Rams did that they're like, 'Arch. Arch. That's what Les is after.' But we'll see. So much can happen between now and then, as we know."

Of course, the Rams are positioned to make some serious noise in the 2026 draft, after trading the No. 26 pick and the No. 101 pick to the Atlanta Falcons two picks in the 2025 draft plus an additional first rounder in 2026.

As it stands, that Falcons puck could end up being an early one near the top or in the top 10 of the draft in 2026 as well, given their uncertainties at the quarterback position in addition to some other issues.

In other words, the Rams could have the ammo to trade up to the top of the draft for the right quarterback, if that's what they decide to do.

All that said, that would all hinge on Manning electing to come out in the 2026 draft, which as we have previously mentioned is not expected to be the case. In other words, if the Rams are going to be aggressive and go get a QB, it is much more likely that player is Cade Klubnick, Lanoris Sellers and Garrett Nussmeier than Manning.

Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

