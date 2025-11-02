Malik Muhammad gives Impressive NFL comparison to one Texas Longhorns WR
After many weeks of the Texas Longhorns' offense starting extremely slowly at the start of ball games, which eventually bleeds into the rest of the matchup, harming the Longhorns' offense. Against the No. 9 Vandebrilt Commodores, it was the opposite, with the Texas offense getting off to the best start to a game it's had all season.
The Longhorns kicked off with an explosive play with a quick throw from quarterback Arch Manning to wide receiver Ryan Wingo on the first play of the game, which was a house call with Wingo heading all the way into the end zone for the 75-yard touchdown.
Keeping the momentum, the Longhorns were able to take a 24-10 lead into halftime, which ballooned to 34-10 heading into the final quarter of the game, with one Texas wide receiver having another breakout game and quickly becoming a big piece of the Longhorns' passing attack.
Emmet Mosely V Given an Interesting Comparison
As a wide receiver, Emmett Mosley V once again turned in a great performance for the Longhorns offense, finishing the game as the team's leader in receptions with seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown reception.
After the game, teammate cornerback Malik Muhammad praised the wideout on his style of play, comparing it to a long-time NFL wide receiver in the post-game player media availability after the Longhorns' victory.
"He's subtle," Muhammad said. "I compare him to Keenan Allen; he's so subtle. Like, it's not gonna look great on video, but when you get in front of it, it's totally different. He has elite short-area quickness. I'll say he's strong. He's a good route runner, then he's willing to block to, and he's savvy."
Muhammad's comparisons could not be more on the nose with Mosley and 13-year NFL veteran Keenan Allen having similar body types, with both wide receivers standing at six-foot-two, while Allen has six pounds on Mosley. And as the Longhorns' top cornerback on the roster, who undoubtedly has seen a lot of Mosley in practice, Muhammad can make the comparisons between the two receivers' play styles.
Mosley is in his first season with the Longhorns, as the sophomore transferred in from Stanford following his freshman campaign. And while the wide receiver was one of the new faces who was eager to be seen by many, Mosley didn't see the field until the game against Florida due to a lingering injury.
Since making his Longhorns debut, Mosley has recorded 15 receptions for 201 yards and three touchdowns, with the past two games being the wide receiver's best. As against Mississippi State and Vanderbilt, Mosley combined for 11 catches for 122 yards and all three of his touchdowns on the season.
With Mosley's role seemingly growing larger and larger in the Longhorns' offense after every week, the wide receiver could become one of Arch Manning's go-to targets and a major weapon in the Texas offense.