Marcel Reed Isn't Giving the Texas Longhorns The Credit They Deserve

The Texas Longhorns are coming off an epic comeback win over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, but there's always room for headlines surrounding UT's heated rivalry with Texas A&M.

The two teams won't meet in the SEC's third edition of the Lone Star Showdown until the final game of the regular season in College Station on Nov. 27, but that's hardly stopping the conversation around one of the biggest rivalries in sports.

This includes Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, who continues to go back and forth when it comes to how he handles questions about the Longhorns.

Marcel Reed Turns Heads With Comments About Texas

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a recent interview with SportsCenter, Reed was asked about being 0-2 in his career against Texas, which has featured two double-digit losses to the Longhorns.

But instead of giving Texas credit for coming away with two wins -- which included handing the No. 3 Aggies their first and only loss of the regular season last year -- Reed said that the blame falls on Texas A&M alone.

"I think we just have to focus. I mean, we lost the game ourselves," Reed said. "Whenever we lose, it's not because any team necessarily beat us, it's because we didn't do the things we were supposed to do."

Marcel Reed spoke with SportsCenter about being winless vs Texas.



Said the losses are due to what Texas A&M hasn’t done.



“We lost the game ourselves. Whenever we lose, it's not because any team necessarily beat us, it’s because we didn't do the things we were supposed to do.” pic.twitter.com/2e4YOYG63j — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) September 10, 2026

"But yeah, it's a big rivalry," Reed said. "It's important to me. It's important to our fans, and you know we're really excited to play it. Obviously, we're not focused on them right now. They're down the road, but in order to win that game, you know we got to be on our P's and Q's."

Sure, Reed said that the Aggies will need to be at their best if they want to get revenge on Texas this fall, which counts as praise. That much is obvious, especially since the Longhorns are now the No. 1-ranked team in the country after beating Ohio State.

But Reed's comments take credit away from what Texas has done against Texas A&M. If roles were reversed and Arch Manning said that the Longhorns lost the game instead of the Aggies winning, it's an easy bet that Texas A&M fans would voice their displeasure.

In two matchups with the Aggies, the Longhorns have held Reed to zero total touchdowns, three interceptions and one lost fumble. Two of these picks came in the fourth quarter of last year's matchup as Texas A&M was looking to rally.

Reed didn't walk up to the defense and hand them the ball; the Longhorns simply made the plays it took to win.

We'll have to wait and see if Reed's play can improve against the Longhorns or if Texas will win a third straight matchup since the rivalry renewed.

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