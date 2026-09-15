The Biggest Decision Steve Sarkisian Got Right Against Ohio State

On Saturday night, Steve Sarkisian won one of the highest-stakes games of his career.

Not since Texas went down to Tuscaloosa to face the Alabama Crimson Tide has Sarkisian won a game that could help define an entire season.

Up to this point, it’s arguably the most crowning achievement of the Sarkisian era. Multiple factors played into the Longhorns' historic comeback. But for Sarkisian, one set of decisions in particular may define this win.

Steve Sarkisian Is A Gambling Man

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and Sarkisian's play-calling decisions in the second half were worlds apart.

Day took the conservative approach, bogging down what had been a red-hot offense. Sarkisian took the all-in approach, taking chances on a Texas team he trusted.

For proof, fans can look no further than the two coaches’ fourth-down strategies.

On the Buckeyes’ first drive of the second half, Day had a decision to make on fourth-and-four on the Texas 39-yard line.

He could’ve sent out Connor Hawkins to attempt what would’ve been about a 55-yard kick. He could’ve opted to go for it against a Texas defense that had allowed 6.5 yards per play in the first half. Or he could've punted the ball.

Day opted to play the field position game.

Fast forward to the end of the third quarter, when Sarkisian encountered a far worse situation, facing fourth-and-nine on the Texas 42-yard line.

With a full quarter of football left and three timeouts in his back pocket, few would’ve been shocked to see Sarkisian punt the football.

But as Sarkisian said himself, that’s how losers think.

"That's how losers think... Keep it close? They didn't hire me to keep it close, they hired me to win"



Sark on his mindset going for it on 4th and 9. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/mulBxufp4J — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) September 13, 2026

Sarkisian pushed all his chips to the middle and went for it, as the Longhorns converted and went on to score their first touchdown of the game.

On the very next drive, Sarkisian doubled down.

Facing fourth-and-six on the Texas 32-yard line, Sarkisian once again played like a winner. His bet paid off, and Texas cut the lead to just six points a few plays later.

What This Means For Texas Going Forward

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sometimes, those bets don’t pay off.

Late in the first half, the Longhorns faced their easiest fourth-down conversion with fourth-and-one. Sarkisian went for it, and it backfired spectacularly as Texas lost 10 yards.

That’s likely to deter some head coaches.

Luckily for Texas, Sarkisian stayed true to his beliefs.

The biggest takeaway here isn’t that going for it on fourth down always pays off; it's that Sarkisian showed he’s willing to trust his team when a game hangs in the balance.

Look at the Texas schedule, and it’s almost certain there will be more fourth-down decisions and high-stakes moments this season. And if Saturday was any indication, Sarkisian won’t be afraid to put the game in his team’s hands.

That mindset could be the difference between winning games and just keeping them close.

It takes talent to reach a national championship; Texas has that. But it might just take a coach who trusts his team — and is willing to place a couple of unsavory bets on them — to push them past the finish line.

Saturday showed that Sarkisian isn’t afraid to gamble against the goliaths.

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