Mateer's Probable Return Status Shifts Betting Odds in Red River Game

Oklahoma QB John Mateer may in fact play this Saturday against Texas , shifting the betting odds for the game.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer (10) before an NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025.
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer (10) before an NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. / NATE BILLINGS/FOR THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners quarterback, John Mateer, was recently listed as probable for Saturday's Red River Rivalry game against Texas, shifting the odds of the game in the Sooners favor. Heading into Saturday, Oklahoma is now listed as a 1.5-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

What Could Mateer's Start Could Mean for the Longhorns

Oklahoma QB John Matee
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) is brought down by Auburn Tigers safety AnQuon Fegans (21) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Auburn Tigers at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday,Sept. 20, 2025. Oklahoma won 24-17. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before Mateer's probable listing for Saturday, the Longhorns were the favorite to win this year's Red River game. Despite an offense that has struggled to start the 2025 season, Texas's defensive roster is comprised of some of the best talent in college football. If Mateer was not to play, then backup Michael Hawkins Jr. would face a difficult opponent in Texas.

Hawkins was the starter in last season's Red River game, completing 19 of 30 passes, throwing for 148 yards and zero touchdowns. In Oklahoma's 34-3 loss, Texas's defense sacked Hawkins six times en route to a Longhorn victory.

Mateer, though, has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the SEC this season. Before going down with a hand injury, Mateer had tallied 1,215 passing yards, six touchdowns and 3 interceptions through four games. Mateer's last appearance came against Auburn in Oklahoma's 24-17 win over the Tigers.

Mateer, though, suffered a broken bone in his right hand, and it seemed uncertain whether the star QB would make it back on the field in time to take on Texas. Now listed as probable, Texas may see the standout quarterback after all. Though it certainly puts Oklahoma at an advantage, Mateer will still face an impressive Texas defense.

Texas, so far this season, ranks second in points allowed and third in total yards and rushing yards allowed. Though the team struggled against Florida last Saturday, the Red River game gives the unit a chance to get back to the elite level of defense they displayed before facing the Gators.

This will not be the team's first top ten matchup as well, taking on now No. 1-ranked Ohio State in week one of the season. The biggest question for Texas, can the team's offense can show up against this major opponent? There are certainly questions about how the Texas offensive line will hold up against a standout Oklahoma pass rush that has tallied 21 sacks so far this season. If quarterback Arch Manning is given some time, then maybe Texas fans will continue to see him improve as he has done throughout the season.

HENRY HIPSCHMAN

Henry is currently a sophomore journalism major at the University of Texas pursuing a career in sports reporting. When he's not covering a Texas sporting event, Henry enjoys snowboarding, playing golf and going to the beach.

