Mateer's Probable Return Status Shifts Betting Odds in Red River Game
No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners quarterback, John Mateer, was recently listed as probable for Saturday's Red River Rivalry game against Texas, shifting the odds of the game in the Sooners favor. Heading into Saturday, Oklahoma is now listed as a 1.5-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
What Could Mateer's Start Could Mean for the Longhorns
Before Mateer's probable listing for Saturday, the Longhorns were the favorite to win this year's Red River game. Despite an offense that has struggled to start the 2025 season, Texas's defensive roster is comprised of some of the best talent in college football. If Mateer was not to play, then backup Michael Hawkins Jr. would face a difficult opponent in Texas.
Hawkins was the starter in last season's Red River game, completing 19 of 30 passes, throwing for 148 yards and zero touchdowns. In Oklahoma's 34-3 loss, Texas's defense sacked Hawkins six times en route to a Longhorn victory.
Mateer, though, has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the SEC this season. Before going down with a hand injury, Mateer had tallied 1,215 passing yards, six touchdowns and 3 interceptions through four games. Mateer's last appearance came against Auburn in Oklahoma's 24-17 win over the Tigers.
Mateer, though, suffered a broken bone in his right hand, and it seemed uncertain whether the star QB would make it back on the field in time to take on Texas. Now listed as probable, Texas may see the standout quarterback after all. Though it certainly puts Oklahoma at an advantage, Mateer will still face an impressive Texas defense.
Texas, so far this season, ranks second in points allowed and third in total yards and rushing yards allowed. Though the team struggled against Florida last Saturday, the Red River game gives the unit a chance to get back to the elite level of defense they displayed before facing the Gators.
This will not be the team's first top ten matchup as well, taking on now No. 1-ranked Ohio State in week one of the season. The biggest question for Texas, can the team's offense can show up against this major opponent? There are certainly questions about how the Texas offensive line will hold up against a standout Oklahoma pass rush that has tallied 21 sacks so far this season. If quarterback Arch Manning is given some time, then maybe Texas fans will continue to see him improve as he has done throughout the season.
