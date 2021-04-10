Meet New Defensive Line Coach Bo Davis

Get to Know the Texas Longhorns’ New Defensive Line Coach, Bo Davis

Bo Davis was a former Texas assistant from 2011-2013, before going to the NFL for three years. Now, he will return to the Forty Acres under new head coach Steve Sarkisian.

So far, coach Davis landed a single commitment with three-star North Shore defensive tackle Kristopher Ross back on March 23. Davis will continue to look for players that fit his style:

“You know I want guys that have passion about what they do, they enjoy doing what they do and want to win. That's the biggest thing you know you got that passion to wanna win.”

Junior defensive lineman Keondre Coburn is already feeling the effects of the change:

“The thing about this coaching staff is they tell you straight forward, they’re not gonna sugar coat anything.”

Even Sarkisan had high praise for his new hire:

“In my opinion, he is the best defensive line coach in the game.”

Now, Davis will begin to instill his old school mentality into the current roster and future recruits:

“I like for my guys to have fun and want my guys to have success, and my style is you know I'm kind of an old school coach you know. You're competing with the best here. Guys are buying into that you see it in the workout guys really straining and trying to be successful, and what they're doing in the drills and they're working hard at doing it.”

