Texas Longhorns Make Final 8 for No. 7 DL Recruit in 2027 Class
The Texas Longhorns are officially contenders for another elite defensive prospect in the 2027 recruiting class. Georga Toia, a four-star defensive tackle from Byron Nelson High School, recently narrowed his recruitment down to just eight schools.
Along with the Longhorns, Toia is also being recruited by Oregon, LSU, Texas Tech, Penn State, Auburn, Michigan, and Oklahoma. The Sooners appear to be frontrunners to land the standout defensive tackle, but all eight programs have heavily recruited Toia for their 2027 recruiting class.
Toia, a Trophy Club, Texas native, is currently a consensus top-15 defensive tackle in the 2027 class. He's also been rated the No. 12 overall recruit in Texas by Rivals. The elite defensive prospect was originally offered by over 30 Division 1 football programs.
A Disruptive Force in the Making
Toia arrived on the recruiting radar as a physically imposing prospect with real upside potential. As the younger brother of former UCLA defensive lineman Jay Toia, he brings a similar brand of physicality on the football field. While he's been compared to his older brother, he's quickly proving that he's more than just a familiar last name.
During his time at Byron Nelson, Toia has lined up all over the defensive line, with most of his time at nose tackle. He's often moved to the outsides of the defensive line to avoid constant double-teams. Despite offenses game planning around Toia, he's still been a dominant force on defense for the Bobcats.
What separates Toia from other defensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class is his consistency. Not only does he have a high motor virtually the entire game, but he's almost always the one disrupting plays for Byron Nelson. That kind of consistency makes him an athlete who can play for any program in the country.
According to 247Sports analyst Greg Biggins, the ceiling for Toia is enormous. Based on what he's shown at the high school level, it isn't an understatement to say that the defensive lineman has NFL potential. With the right development, Toia has the kind of upside that could make him one of the earliest names called in a future NFL Draft.
For the Longhorns, Toia needs to be a high priority on their 2027 recruiting board. At 6-foot-2, 305 pounds, the defensive tackle has the same build as many of the elite returning defensive linemen in college football.
While Texas appears to be on the outside looking in when it comes to Toia's recruitment, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have shown they're capable of quickly closing the gap when they identify a priority target.
Carson, a 2025 TCU graduate, is a sports journalist who covers college athletics for several On SI sites. While most of his experience is with TCU On SI, he also writes with Wake Forest On SI and Houston On SI. He also has a passion for the college baseball scene, most notably being a fan of TCU Baseball. In 2023, Carson was in Omaha and reported on the Men’s College World Series, where TCU finished 4th in the nation. His past work not only consists of major sports like football, basketball, and baseball, but with others like track and field and cross country as well.Follow WersalCarsonKF