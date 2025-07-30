Miami Dolphins 'Open' to Quinn Ewers Competing for Backup QB Role
Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers continues to make headlines during training camp with the Miami Dolphins after delivering some impressive highlights at a few recent practices.
Despite slipping all the way to the seventh round in the 2025 NFL Draft, Ewers is looking to prove the rest of the league wrong while also vying for the backup role behind Tua Tagovailoa.
While meeting with the media Wednesday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel clarified that Zach Wilson is still the backup quarterback for now but admitted he's remaining "open" to a change of heart if Ewers can make it a "real competition."
Mike McDaniel Comments on Quinn Ewers, Zach Wilson
"Zach is doing a great job. Zach is the backup quarterback and it's up to the players to adjust to that," McDaniel said. "There's no such thing as non-competition, and I think Quinn's the type of person that is every day trying to make that a real competition. Right now, it's not like that in my mind but I'm very candid about being open to anything that the players tell me with actions, not words."
If Ewers were to become the backup quarterback, there's a solid chance he could see action during the regular season given Tagovailoa's injury history, particularly as it pertains to concussions. Tagovailoa has had multiple concussions in his NFL career, including one in Week 2 of last season that forced him to miss four games. This raised questions about his potential retirement in order to avoid any further injury.
Injury Issues
Ewers is a bit injury-prone himself, as he missed seven games during his career at Texas, all from different injuries. His oblique injury suffered last season allowed Arch Manning to receive his first pair of career starts before Ewers returned and led Texas back to the College Football Playoff.
Some feel that the injury issues are what potentially caused Ewers to fall to the seventh round, but the Dolphins could eventually look back knowing they got a steal on the final day of the draft.
The preseason will prove vital for Ewers if he wants to work his way into the conversation as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart.
Miami will begin its three-game exhibition slate on Aug. 10 at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears, which will likely mark Ewers' first time in live action against another NFL squad.
The Dolphins will begin the regular season on Sept. 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.