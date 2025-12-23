Buccaneers vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 17
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in shambles. After starting the season 3-0 and 6-2, they’ve lost six of their last seven games, including three straight. They are coming off a 23-20 loss in Carolina, which was costly in the NFC South race.
The Miami Dolphins haven’t been so hot themselves, though. They lost 28-15 in Pittsburgh two weeks ago and followed that up with a 45-21 home loss to the Bengals.
Can the Buccaneers get back on track in Miami?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 17.
Buccaneers vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Buccaneers -5.5 (-110)
- Dolphins +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers: -258
- Dolphins: +210
Total
- 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Buccaneers vs. Dolphins How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 28
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Buccaneers record: 7-8
- Dolphins record: 6-9
Buccaneers vs. Dolphins Betting Trends
- The Buccaneers are 5-10 against the spread this season.
- The Dolphins are 7-8 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 8-7 in the Buccaneers' games this season.
- The OVER is 8-6-1 in the Dolphins' games this season.
- The Buccaneers are 2-6 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Dolphins are 4-3 against the spread at home this season.
Buccaneers vs. Dolphins Injury Reports
Buccaneers Injury Report
- Anthony Nelson – questionable
Dolphins Injury Report
- Isaiah Johnson – questionable
- Minkah Fitzpatrick – questionable
- D’Wayne Eskridge – questionable
Buccaneers vs. Dolphins Key Player to Watch
De’Von Achane, Running Back, Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins are wasting a fantastic season from running back De’Von Achane. He’s been a dual threat out of the backfield all season long in Miami, racking up 1,726 yards from scrimmage.
Achane ranks third in the NFL with 1,267 rushing yards, and is a respectable 80th with 459 receiving yards as a running back. He’s also scored 12 touchdowns – four rushing and 8 receiving – which ties him for ninth in the NFL.
The third-year back is proving to be a real weapon for the Dolphins. Unfortunately, they don’t have much else around him in the Miami offense.
Buccaneers vs. Dolphins Prediction and Pick
The Buccaneers have to put up one final stand this week in Miami … right? Unfortunately, I can’t trust them to do that and cover the -5.5 line. Perhaps they do get the win to get back up to .500 and stay alive in the NFC South, but they’re playing too tight of games to lay the points on the Bucs.
The Dolphins have been a decent home team, and even if they were blown out by the Bengals, Tampa Bay’s offense isn’t exactly capable of putting up the 45 points that Cincinnati did.
Give me the Dolphins and the points in Miami’s final home game of the season.
Pick: Dolphins +5.5 (-110)
