Miami Dolphins Reveal First Look at Rookie QB Quinn Ewers in New Uniform

Former Texas QB Quinn Ewers repped his dolphins jersey for the first time, now choosing to wear a brand new number.

Henry Hipschman

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (QB04) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
With the 231st overall pick, the Miami Dolphins drafted Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers in the 7th round of the 2025 NFL draft. Now a little less than a month later, fans are getting a first look at Ewers in a Miami uniform.

The Dolphins' social media team took to X yesterday to post Ewers for the first time in his new Dolphins jersey.

Ewers, who repped the number three on his jersey throughout his college career, made a change in his jersey number, now wearing 14.

There were 14 QBs taken in the 2025 NFL draft and Ewers was the last of the group to be drafted. According to Ewers's NFL combine profile, the 22-year-old QB was originally projected to go in the third round of the draft but fell to the final round on day three.

While it is unconfirmed, there is the potential reasoning that Ewers chose his new number due to being the 14th and final QB drafted in his class (including Tommy Mellott who is expected to be moved to wide receiver by the Raiders).

Quinn Ewers throwing passes during Texas' Pro Day
Former Longhorns Quinn Ewers passes during the Texas' Pro Day at the Texas Football Training Facility on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ewers's draft profile also gave Ewers a grade of 6.15 on a scale of eight. According to the combine's draft scale, Ewers was labeled as a "good backup with the potential to develop into a starter." Ewers will likely begin his NFL career on the bench, sitting behind current Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Despite beginning his career as a backup, Ewers' time on the field may come sooner than expected due to Tagovailoa's recent injury history affecting his playing time over the past few seasons.

Since 2022, Tagovailoa has suffered three concussions, as well as a slew of injuries throughout his career dating back to Alabama. Though Ewers has had a difficult history with injury himself, missing a few games during the 2024 season due to a torn oblique, he could prove to be a viable backup in case Tagovailoa once again gets injured.

The Dolphins kick off the 2025 season on September 7th against the Colts.

Henry Hipschman
HENRY HIPSCHMAN

Henry is currently a sophomore journalism major at the University of Texas pursuing a career in sports reporting. When he's not covering a Texas sporting event, Henry enjoys snowboarding, playing golf and going to the beach.

