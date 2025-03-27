Michael Taaffe Explains Decision to Delay NFL Dream, Return to Texas Longhorns
Michael Taaffe has been at Texas long enough to see the Longhorns transform into a College Football Playoff contender after a near decade of mediocrity. The job remains unfinished for the Austin, Texas, native.
The Westlake High School product still has one goal left on his to-do list in Texas before pursuing a career in the NFL, and that is to help the Longhorns capture a national championship. That very goal led to his release of emotions following Texas's 28-14 loss to Ohio State in the CFP semifinal this past season. Yet, at the same time, it helped him decide to return to the 40 Acres for another season.
“Obviously, things spiraled on social media about me yelling in the tunnel,” Taaffe said Tuesday at Pro Day. “The thought process in my mind was ‘shoot, I’m declaring for the NFL, but we didn’t win the national championship, and I wanted to win the national championship before I left for the NFL. ...
“I had to make that business decision of, I said I came here to win, but in my last game, I lost. At the end of the day, I came here to win, and that’s what I wanted to do."
That business decision was made following conversations with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and then safeties coach Blake Gideon.
The return of the former walk-on gives Texas not only leadership, but also a proven starter, which could prove especially valuable for a Texas defense that once again will have to replace multiple starters from the season before.
But Taaffe isn't just any returning starter. The rising senior safety was a second-team All-American last season as he totaled 78 tackles, six for a loss, two sacks, two interceptions, 10 passes defended, and one fumble recovery.
He joins cornerbacks Malik Muhammad and Jaylon Guilbeau as the only returning starters in the secondary.
“It’s going to be different,” Taaffe said. “You do that rinse and repeat that teams have to do every year. People leave, people come. For me to be a face of familiarity for other guys and then a face for people that have seen somebody do it before and done it pretty well helps some of these other guys.”