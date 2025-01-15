Michael Taaffe Announces Return to Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- After an emotional exit at the Cotton Bowl, Michael Taaffe now has some unfinished business.
The Texas Longhorns safety announced on social media Tuesday that he'll be returning to the Forty Acres next season.
"Growing up, i dreamed of playing at the University of Texas," Taaffe says in his video announcement. "These last four years have been so special to me. To play in the burnt orange was always a dream come true, but more than that, I dreamed of winning a national championship. ... The job's not over, and the mission's not finished. It's time to finish that mission. Longhorn Nation, let's run it back."
Taaffe, who arrived to the program as a walk-on, will look to build off his All-American season and boost his NFL Draft stock in his final season of eligibility.
Here's a look at his announcement:
After the loss to Ohio State, Taaffe was emotional knowing it was the last time he'd be playing with this year's team.
"This team so special to me, and just for this book of the chapter to close, for this team, as far as we can't play another game together, that hurt, emotionally, that hurt, just to not be able to play with those guys ever again, wearing the burnt orange," Taaffe said. " ... [I've] just got so much love for these guys, and [I] came in here as a walk-on and and now I'm an All-American, but I don't care about that. I care about the love of my teammates. That's truly all I care about. Those are cool accolades, but hearing that a teammate loves me is so much cooler, and it's so fulfilling in your heart as a teammate, as a leader, as a guy on a team."
He said that either way, his decision to return or enter the draft would be a "selfish" one.
"That sucks, that I have to make a decision, a selfish decision, but just weighing what's best for me," Taaffe said. "I'll think about that for the next couple days, and I'll make a decision, but I know I came here to win a national championship, so gotta think long and hard about this decision."
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: 'He Changed My Life': Jahdae Barron Delivers Heartfelt Message to Steve Sarkisian
MORE: Michael Taaffe Opens Up About Future, Potential NFL Plans
MORE: Former Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Fined by NFL
MORE: NFL Draft Analyst Gives Texas QB Quinn Ewers Brutally Honest Advice
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Michael Taaffe Reveals Reason for Viral Reaction vs. Ohio State