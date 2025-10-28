Michael Taaffe Recognized As One of CFB's Best Defensive Backs
Most Texas Longhorns football fans are aware that the No. 16 jersey is donned by two players within their program: quarterback Arch Manning and defensive back Michael Taaffe.
Both of these players are crucial to Texas’ success on Saturdays, and they have established themselves as major leaders within this program. In more ways than one, they represent this team’s offensive and defensive ideals and standards.
Taaffe, the No. 16 that represents the Longhorns defensively, has been recognized as a semifinalist for a major award for players of his position group.
Taaffe selected as finalist for Jim Thorpe Award
Despite suffering a thumb injury that has taken him off the field for the time being, Taaffe has been selected by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe Association as a semifinalist for the 2025 Jim Thorpe Award.
The award, presented annually, recognizes the best defensive back in college football based on performances on the field, athletic ability and character.
The Jim Thorpe Award Committee will come together to select three finalists on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, and these finalists will be announced in an ESPN presentation on Tuesday, Nov. 25.
From there, if Taaffe is selected as a finalist, he could have the chance of being named as the award’s 2025 recipient on The Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 12 on ESPN.
Taaffe is currently embracing his fifth year with the Longhorns, and the poise with which he has commanded this defense and carried himself off the field has put him in the conversation for more awards than one. He has also been selected as a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award and the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy.
The Austin native has used the platform football has given him to extend support to those impacted by the catastrophic floods in the Texas Hill Country earlier this year, along with being vocal in his efforts to help increase awareness about the dangers of fentanyl in his community.
On the field, prior to his injury, Taaffe played in five games and racked up 51 tackles (28 solo), a sack and an interception. He is expected to be back by Texas’ game against Georgia in a couple of weeks and could be a key contributor in the matchup.
His return could help increase Texas’ defensive composure at just the right time, with the end of conference play drawing nearer.